For too long, property ownership in South Africa has been positioned as the pinnacle of wealth creation, yet only a select few have had the tools, access, or capital to claim that wealth.

Outdated financial models, prohibitively high costs, and rigid lending criteria have locked the majority out of the market, keeping ownership as an exclusive privilege rather than a shared opportunity. But what if ownership could look different? What if it could be reimagined and driven not by gatekeepers, but by a connected, empowered community?

FracProp is flipping the script on traditional property ownership, leading a community-first movement that dismantles the usual barriers to entry in real estate and opens new pathways for everyday South Africans to become property owners, wealth creators, and equity holders.

FracProp is not just a tech-driven fractional property ownership platform, it’s the door for more people to enter the property market, own in premium developments, and build generational wealth together.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a long-time tenant, a member of a savings group (stokvel), or someone facing financial pressure in an existing home, FracProp is designed for you. It’s a place where inclusivity meets innovation, and where ownership will finally be within reach.

“Every day, I hear people complaining about rising property prices, but what’s stopping you from owning a piece of it?” asks Katlego Maboe, award-winning TV presenter and passionate FracProp advocate. “It’s time we rethink ownership. Why not position ourselves to benefit when the world comes knocking?”

How fractional ownership works

Through fractional ownership, FracProp allows multiple individuals to collectively own a fraction of a property, rather than requiring one person to shoulder the full cost and risk of traditional homeownership.

Instead of needing hundreds of thousands of rands upfront, buyers can own fractions from as little as R10 or R100 and immediately start accessing the benefits of property ownership, including monthly rental income, potential capital appreciation, access to premium property assets, reduced risk and shared cost, as well as zero property management hassles. This is ownership on your terms—flexible, scalable, and entirely community-driven.

Access property ownership – before anyone else

FracProp is about building more than just portfolios. It’s about building a community of early adopters, forward-thinkers, and change-makers. When people sign up to the FracProp community, they gain first access to new property launches and investment opportunities before they open to the greater public.

Tap into curated, high-yield properties across the country from luxury apart-hotels in Cape Town, to student housing in Johannesburg, and co-owned developments in Durban. Cross-border access is also unlocked for real estate in high-tourism markets like Botswana, through FracProp’s borderless property initiative.

Innovative solutions for real people

FracProp understands the real challenges many South Africans face, so its platform focuses on practical solutions for the people who need them most. One such solution is our partnership with FNB’s Stokvel Mortgage Solution, which allows savings groups to invest in property together.

FracProp’s financial wellness division, FracFin, provides tools and educational resources to help individuals move from renting to owning their own homes and stay homeowners for the long term.

Another key offering is the Home Equity Solution, which supports homeowners who’ve been paying off their mortgages for years but are now at risk of losing their homes. This solution uses a sale-leaseback model, allowing them to unlock the equity in their homes, while continuing to live there, and buy back their ownership within three years.

Wealth is meant to be shared

“Our goal isn’t just to help people buy property,” says FracProp founder Monametsi Kalayamotho. “It’s to shift the mindset of an entire country. Property ownership should not be a privilege, it should be a right. And with FracProp, it becomes a real, achievable option for more South Africans than ever before.”

FracProp’s expansion into Botswana is just the beginning of a broader vision: to empower African investors to lead in shaping African markets not just participate on the sidelines. Join the movement. Shape the future.

The property market is shifting and the people who move first will shape what comes next. That’s why FracProp is inviting everyone (young or old) to be part of the next wave of ownership. Major property opportunities are launching soon, and FracProp community members will get first pick.

Whether you want to own alone, as a group, or explore affordable international opportunities, this is your moment. Don’t just scroll. Don’t just wish it. Join the movement changing lives, communities, and financial futures, and make sure you’re at the front of the queue when it happens.

Concludes Palesa Masiteng, the chief growth officer at FracProp, “Property ownership is no longer a dream reserved for the few. It’s an opportunity within reach if we’re bold enough to seize it. The rules of the game are shifting, and we are at the helm of this shift, inviting every South African to join this wealth-creation movement."

