Pyroguard, the world’s leading independent provider of fire safety glass, has achieved Intertek certification for a wide range of its fire-rated glazing systems in collaboration with Forster steel profiles, marking a significant step forward in the company’s expansion across the Middle East.

The newly certified systems, tested to EN 1364-1 and EN 1634-1 standards for applications such as curtain walling and screens, are now listed on Spec Direct – Intertek, the Middle East’s leading building product certification database, and available to Forster’s accredited fabricator network across the region.

The certifications follow a successful test and audit programme covering a range of Pyroguard products by Intertek in accredited laboratories, widening the company’s scope of compliance with regional building codes and fire safety standards.

Lee Coates, Pyroguard’s Business Development Director for the region, commented: “We’re delighted to have secured these Intertek listings, which represent a major milestone in our Middle East growth strategy. Working closely with Forster Profile Systems, we can now offer specifiers and contractors a wider choice of fully certified fire safety glazing solutions to support code-compliant project delivery.”

The listings include large-format sizes, butt-jointed applications and 30, 60, 90 & 120-minute fire rated systems, as well as a range of 30 & 60 minute products from Pyroguard Advance, the company’s latest range of cuttable fire safety glass, featuring a unique and innovative gel interlayer for exceptional fire protection.

Many of these certified products are already stocked locally and readily available for quick distribution across the region.

“We’re pleased to support Pyroguard in achieving Intertek certification for these glazing systems. Our rigorous testing and certification process ensures that only high-performing products make it to market, giving designers and contractors peace of mind when selecting approved materials for critical fire safety applications.”

– Cristina Perez Domper, Regional Operations Manager – South Europe and MEA Building & Construction, Intertek

Pyroguard is planning further certifications in the coming months, with additional products in the pipeline for future listings.

With 40 years’ experience and a proven track record across timber, steel and aluminium applications, Pyroguard operates manufacturing sites in the UK and France and serves markets globally. The company also provides full Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) to support LEED and BREEAM accreditations.

Part of the Technical Fire Safety Group and the svt Group of companies, Pyroguard is the world’s leading independent provider of high-performance fire safety glass. Dedicated to continuous product development and testing, Pyroguard offers a variety of solutions, systems and expert technical advice to help architects, specifiers and installers create beautiful and safe living and working spaces.

From cuttable and toughened fire safety glass to solutions that can provide protection against smoke and manual attack, Pyroguard delivers one of the largest and most fully tested ranges to markets across Europe and further afield, including the Middle East, India and North America.