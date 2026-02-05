Dubai, UAE: The current sales orderbook of One Broker Group, a Dubai-based exclusive real estate advisory, has exceeded Dh29 billion across 16 projects, including 12 real estate and 4 hospitality projects with a development value of Dh20 billion. This put the company in pole position in the UAE’s high-growth real estate market.

It has also acquired a sizeable chunk in the hospitality real estate market where it is currently marketing four branded luxury hospitality projects with a combined development value reaching Dh9 billion in the UAE. One Broker Group is working with some prestigious global hospitality brands such as JW Marriott, W Hotels, DoubleTree by Hilton and The Luxury Collection – in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

One Broker Group’s success in marketing, sales and promotion of its client’s properties reflects the growth and success of the overall real estate sector in the UAE – especially in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai – where the total sales volume of land and property transaction volume recorded 18.7 percent growth to 215,741 and transaction value jumped 30.9 percent to Dh686.8 billion (US$187.13 billion) in 2025, according to Dubai Land Department data.

Of these, the sale of 170,453 apartments fetched Dh333 billion, recording a 19.9 percent growth while sale of 34,671 villas raised Dh206.9 billion, registering 11 percent growth. The sale of 6,086 commercial properties fetch Dh18.2 billion, recording a 41.4 percent jump, while the sale of 4,466 plots of land raised Dh128.5 billion last year.

One Broker Group is a Dubai-based real estate advisory that helps property developers market and sell their properties – so that the developer can sharpen focus on building construction and delivery of the project while One Broker Group sells out the project as its exclusive agent.

Led by the Master of Real Estate Umar bin Farooq, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of One Broker Group, the company has perfected the art of exclusive sales and marketing advisory by successfully completing the sale of 40 residential projects to thousands of satisfied customers and helped increase their income, wealth, not to mention capital gains, over the last 12 years – since its inception in 2013.

“One of the biggest problems faced by property developers is selling out the project and collecting payment on time so that the project’s construction and delivery could go as per schedule. Well, we solve this problem – as the developer’s exclusive sales and marketing partner. We offer end-to-end sales and marketing solution, including product positioning, pricing, payment schemes, etc, so that the property developer and owners can focus on construction and project delivery,” Umar bin Farooq, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of One Broker Group, says.

“As a partner, we get involved in the projects at a very early stage – concept and design stage – and help position the project and develop a strategy to market and sell it out and start collecting payments for the developer – so that they can carry on with the construction. This working model works very well for all the stakeholders.”

Umar bin Farooq has led the real estate industry in developing exclusivity in real estate projects as a Master of Real Estate over the last two decades – that is becoming a popular trend in the real estate sector.

“For developers, it eliminates any tension on sale – or lack of it – as we take care of it, fully. So, the developer doesn’t have to hire a sales and marketing team. We become their partner and interface in the market. For us, it works as we remain the only sales agent – with no other competition -- and rally our resources in the market to sell out the properties,” he says.

“This works for all the stakeholders – including the buyers and investors – who rely on us on their investment and home-buying advice. We help them multiply their income and wealth from real estate. This is why we deal with limited projects and divert our complete focus on each of these projects. This is why, developers prefer us – to deal with one advisory for sales operation.”

He says, developers are increasingly relying on exclusivity in sales and marketing – which sometimes could become very tricky. Appointing an exclusive sales and marketing partner eliminates the cost of sale and marketing and therefore reduces the cost of development, cashflow-related challenges as well as operational problems.

“With our sales and marketing strategy, we ensure faster sales and uninterrupted cashflow which helps the developer to pay the contractor, sub-contractors, building materials suppliers, etc.,” he says. “We ensure the smooth execution of the project, as we pull the revenue that funds the projects.”

The success of the UAE’s real estate sector is linked to the efficiency of the real estate brokers and advisory firms – who make things happen by attracting buyers and investors into the UAE – and help sell out the projects. In fact they are the real change makers in the industry. They are the industry’s real unsung hero, who plough billions of foreign currency into the industry and bankroll the projects to completion.

In the first half of 2025, Dubai real estate brokers generated over Dh3.23 billion (US$880 million) in commission income, nearly doubling the Dh1.62 billion earned during the same period in 2024. This record-breaking surge was driven by 42,181 transactions, with the total number of registered brokers rising to 32,978, according to Dubai Land Department.

As of the first half of 2025, there are over 29,500 registered real estate brokers in Dubai, including 6,714 new entrants, highlighting a rapidly growing, highly competitive, and increasingly professional market. These brokers are supported by 1,223 registered brokerage offices, facilitating over 42,000 transactions in H1 2025 alone.

One Broker Group is one of the most successful brokerage firms that now advise developers on real estate project development, product positioning, image building, market advisory, marketing, sales and overall development strategy.

About One Broker Group

Established a decade ago, One Broker Group is an economic powerhouse that helps the real estate sector to grow at a faster pace due to its extensive network of investors, buyers, wealth managers, developers and property brokers across the UAE, GCC and beyond.

With 150 expert agents, more than 3,000 registered buyers and investors as well as 10,000 partners in its network, One Broker Group completed sales transactions worth Dh6.5 billion in 2024 – taking a pole position in the UAE’s vibrant real estate industry.

One Broker Group stands as the UAE’s most distinguished real estate powerhouse that provides end-to-end solutions for marketing, sales, and promotion of residential and commercial properties across the UAE’s length and breadth. Its excellence has been validated by the Dubai Land Department’s recognition as the highest-performing brokerage for transactions in 2022. It excels through record-setting performances, ensuring every market decision drives maximum value for its clients.

At One Broker Group, the team’s core values reflect its commitment to redefining real estate excellence. It combines meticulous service delivery with unwavering integrity, while its innovative approach and client-first mindset drives it to offer solutions that exceed expectations. Through strategic partnerships and its dedicated team's commitment to excellence, One Broker Group transforms property aspirations into reality.

