Casting for the STARZPLAY original is open to footballing talent from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco

Participants will get the chance to train with top footballing legends, including Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Fabio Cannavaro, Andriy Shevchenko, Marco Materazzi and Luca Antonini

For more information and to apply visit: imagenationabudhabi.com/italiandream

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Talented young football players living in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco have the opportunity to compete for international football stardom, with casting now open for an upcoming reality TV show.

The show provides aspiring football players with a unique opportunity to present their talent on a global stage and to catapult their professional careers as they compete to become one of the region’s next great football stars. The series will offer participants the chance to train and play on one of the football’s biggest and most storied leagues – Lega Serie A, while honing their skills alongside world-class players, such as Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Fabio Cannavaro, Andriy Shevchenko, Marco Materazzi and Luca Antonini.

The casting call is open to male football players aged 15 to 18 years old who reside in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, or Morocco, and who dream of making their mark in the football world. Interested applicants should visit imagenationabudhabi.com/italiandream to apply or email casting@differentproductions.tv or Whatsapp +971 582139678 / +961 70676333 for more details.

The STARZPLAY Original reality TV show will be produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi the award-winning film and entertainment studio; in partnership with Lega Serie A, Italy’s premier professional football league, and PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

About Image Nation Abu Dhabi

Image Nation Abu Dhabi is an award-winning film and entertainment company which has built its reputation on breaking boundaries and unleashing imagination. It creates films, TV series, documentaries, and entertainment for consumers throughout the world and is the first UAE company to have multiple productions stream globally on Netflix. Its success spans the globe, screening content at over 400 international film festivals and receiving the industry’s highest honors, including two Academy Awards, a BAFTA, and an Emmy.

Image Nation has a strong track record of producing high-quality productions through a combination of local talent and international expertise. The company encourages original thought and curiosity while providing a platform for inspiration and practical training through its robust development program, Arab Film Studio.

Its mission is to help build the film and entertainment industry across the GCC and MENA regions, a pioneering ambition in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to shape a competitive, sustainable, and globally open economy. Image Nation enables all those who engage with it to become guardians of culture and ambassadors of change.

About STARZPLAY

Ranked consistently among the region’s top three subscription video-on-demand services, STARZPLAY Arabia (www.starzplay.com) streams an extensive bouquet of premium content covering Hollywood movies, TV shows, documentaries, the same-time-as-the-US series – plus live sports, dedicated kids’ entertainment and Arabic content – to 19 countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

STARZPLAY has thousands of premium titles including exclusive STARZPLAY Arabia original content such as Baghdad Central, Say Yes to the Dress Arabia, STARZ Original content such as Power, Outlander, Spartacus and The White Queen as well as discovery+ content. STARZPLAY Sports, STARZPLAY’s dedicated sports package, brings subscribers live & and exclusive coverage of Italy’s premier football league, Lega Serie A and major international and regional sports leagues and events across football, wrestling, cricket, UFC, boxing, basketball, cycling and more.

STARZPLAY Arabia has secured tie-ups with a host of leading, global studios including MGM, 20th Century Studios, Warner Bros, Universal, Discovery and Fox International Channels. Until 2022, STARZ (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) was the lead investor along with media and technology investment firms including SEQ Investors and Delta Partners. In early 2021, STARZPLAY Arabia secured its first independent financing in the region of US$25 million (approx. AED 92 million) from Abu Dhabi based Ruya Partners. In March 2022, E-Vision, from e& and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, acquired a majority equity stake of circa 57% in the company.

Reaching over to 2.9 million subscribers, STARZPLAY Arabia allows subscribers to watch its full HD and 4K content via most internet-enabled devices, smart TVs and game consoles, and is widely available on regional IPTV services. Its iOS and Android apps – installed on more than three million devices – also allow downloads for offline playback. Social Tags:

@starzplayarabia Instagram, @starzplay Facebook, @STARZPlayArabia Twitter

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more. With groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

– The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

– Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

– Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About Lega Serie A

Lega Serie A is Italy's premier professional football league, home to some of the world's most renowned and storied football clubs including Juventus, AC Milan, FC Internazionale Milano, Roma, Napoli and Lazio. Since its inception, the league has been a cornerstone of Italian culture and sportsmanship, captivating millions of fans worldwide with its unique brand of exceptional football.