OMNIYAT acquires Marasi Bay Island in the Burj Khalifa District, expanding its ultra-luxury ecosystem with plans for an exclusive beach club and curated waterfront experiences.

The ecosystem is complimented by additional amenities along the south side of Marasi Bay, including private parks, Marina Yacht Club and a floating multi purpose pavilion.

Marasi Bay, OMNIYAT’s vision for an ultra-luxury waterfront destination, blends high-end living, premium workspaces, five-star hospitality, leisure, and wellness experiences.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OMNIYAT, the leading developer of Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate market, has acquired Marasi Bay Island, a reclamation project to be developed into a vibrant lifestyle destination with the first beach club in Burj Khalifa District. The island will complement OMNIYAT’s ambitious ultra-luxury ecosystem for UHNWI now taking shape.

Located in the Burj Khalifa District, Marasi Bay is an exciting waterfront destination that blends high-end living, premium workspaces, hospitality, leisure, and wellness experiences. It is seamlessly connected to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, DIFC, D3 Design District, and Dubai International Airport.

Resort-style offerings on the south side of Marasi Bay

Complementing Marasi Bay Island, OMNIYAT unveils additional amenities along the south side of Marasi Bay as a continuation of its vision to redefine waterfront living.

Connecting urban living to the sea, Marasi Bay Marina, operated by OMNIYAT, offers berths for superyachts, an exclusive Yacht Club, tender boat service, jetty lounges for boat owners and The Lana Hotel guests, and the Signature Pavillion, a 10,000 square feet retail and events space set over the water. The south waterfront promenade will combine public and resident-only facilities, including a padel court, children's play area, running track and an art trail.

Exclusive for OMNIYAT residents, Sunset Park, a 30,000-sq ft private floating island, will be the beating heart of Marasi Bay’s green spaces, linked by the waterfront promenade. A place for wellness, leisure, and community, it features picnic lawns, private dining spaces with a chef’s kitchen and BBQ, flexible indoor areas for work and events, and specialized spaces such as sensory and meditation gardens, a yoga terrace, and a dedicated dog park, alongside viewing platforms and event lawns. Residents can also avail a private jetty drop-off.

Elevating waterfront living

Within this curated ecosystem lies a residential portfolio that complements the masterplan, including VELA Viento, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

Rising 180 metres above Marasi Bay, VELA Viento, Dorchester Collection, Dubai represents architectural excellence through globally renowned architects Foster + Partners' visionary design. A sister property to VELA, VELA Viento houses 95 exceptional residences where floor-to-ceiling windows frame panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and the waterfront below. Each residence features expansive terraces blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living, while select units offer terrace pools, double-height spaces, and suspended dining rooms that seem to float above the cityscape.

With interior design by Gilles & Boissier, these elegant, fully furnished homes offer exclusivity through private lift lobbies. Select residents may also opt for Banda Studio-designed interiors for the Horizon Residences. Positioned over 100 metres high, the Sky Amenities Deck features an infinity pool, double-height gym, yoga studio, and lounges — while ground-level amenities include indoor pools, spa, meeting spaces, and direct promenade access to The Lana Hotel and Marasi Bay. Under Dorchester Collection’s renowned management, residents enjoy world-class hospitality that blends home ownership with legendary hotel service.

OMNIYAT has reimagined Marasi Bay with signature properties such as The Lana Hotel and Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, inaugurated in Q1 2024. Designed by Foster + Partners, The Lana is Dorchester Collection’s first hotel in the Middle East, also boasting the region’s first Dior Spa. The sale of The Lana Residences penthouse set new records as the most expensive property sold in the Burj Khalifa District in May 2024.

Building on the uplifting legacy of The Lana, ENARA by OMNIYAT, an ultra-luxury office tower, is set for completion in 2027. ENARA by OMNIYAT, a standalone ultra-premium commercial building to cater to the global business elite, offers luxury office spaces with direct access to a vibrant promenade that gives owners access to outdoor wellness facilities for jogging, cycling and walking, complemented by an array of distinctive fine-dining concepts from world-renowned chefs. ENARA is seamlessly connected via promenade and jetty service to VELA, VELA Viento and The Lana.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, said: “In a re-imagined approach to urban living, we are reshaping Marasi Bay into Dubai’s definitive ultra-luxury waterfront destination. Marasi Bay Island is another jewel in its crown, complementing this luxurious ecosystem with exceptional waterfront experiences. Alongside the island, the newly unveiled amenities on the south side of the bay, further enrich the lifestyle offering for OMNIYAT residents and guests. Designed to be an exclusive ecosystem for global citizens, Marasi Bay is transforming a former commercial district into a highly desirable, vibrant and extraordinary UNHW community. Commanding the most coveted and strategic position in the prestigious Burj Khalifa District, Marasi Bay is the ultimate celebration of waterfront living, powered by Dubai's relentless momentum and OMNIYAT's commitment to redefining luxury.”

Marasi Bay promises to be a hub of elevated lifestyle experiences orchestrated by the world’s finest brands, artists and innovators, adding an exciting new dimension to Dubai’s future.