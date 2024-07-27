Multi-year innovation programme supports longevity and value of Omnicell’s XT Automated Dispensing Cabinets in evolving healthcare landscape

Omnicell, leader firm in transforming pharmacy care industry delivery model, has launched Omnicell XT Amplify, a multi-year innovation programme designed to offer dedicated, long-term benefits to healthcare providers who have already invested in its XT Automated Dispensing Cabinet Solutions.

Omnicell’s XT Amplify will enhance the value of existing XT technology and, in turn, ensuring XT Automated Dispensing Cabinets can continually benefit from new innovations and updates. This will enable providers to adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape and changing needs.

Francois Verdeaux, General Manager and Vice-President of Omnicell International, comments: The need for innovative technology solutions that drive enhanced clinical and operational outcomes at the points of care, and within pharmacies, has never been greater. For Instance, countries like UAE & KSA are exemplary in adapting technology within their healthcare systems to meet these demands.

Our XT Amplify programme will enable existing users of Omnicell’s XT dispensing technology to maximise the full potential of their investment, while also future proofing it. For those who are yet to invest, this latest solution provides strong and welcome assurance in the long-term benefits they will gain.”

Omnicell’s XT Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets create a smarter, safer process for getting the right medication to the right patient. They are equipped with sensors and technology to monitor inventory, track expiration dates, and streamline medication management.

The XT Amplify programme enables the implementation of new, high-value, innovative hardware, software and services solutions to existing cabinet technology, through frequent and regular releases.