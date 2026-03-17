Kuwait: Jazeera Airways today announced opening Kuwait’s gateway to the world. From 18 March, the airline in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Kuwait, Al Ain Airport, and other stakeholders, will recommence daily flights between Kuwait and Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates, via Qaisumah Airport in Hafar Al Batin, Saudi Arabia.

Given Al Ain’s proximity to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, two major global aviation hubs, passengers will also benefit from convenient access to a wide range of international destinations.

The launch of Al Ain marks the first connection between Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates since the suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport, reinforcing Jazeera’s efforts to maintain vital travel links during this period.

The service expands the airline’s network during the current regional situation and supports passenger connectivity to and from Kuwait. Passengers will be transported safely by bus between Kuwait and Qaisumah Airport before boarding onward flights to Al Ain International Airport. Inbound passengers will travel from Al Ain to Qaisumah before continuing overland into Kuwait.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

"As the only airline operating from Kuwait, we are pleased to start flights from Kuwait to Al Ain via Qaisumah Airport. By connecting to Al Ain, the heart of UAE, we have successfully opened a gateway for passengers to access international destinations through nearby Dubai and Abu Dhabi, two major aviation hubs. These services will help people reunite with their families and loved ones, while also supporting business and essential travel. We are grateful for the close cooperation of authorities and partners in Kuwait, the UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for making these operations possible."

Jazeera Airways is also operating flights to Alexandria, Assiut, Cairo and Luxor in Egypt, as well as Amman, Colombo and Istanbul, with additional destinations and increased frequencies, including to India, expected to be introduced gradually.

Passengers can book their travel through the Jazeera Airways website: jazeeraairways.com or the airline’s mobile app.