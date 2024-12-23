Muscat: Omantel, the leading telecommunications and ICT provider, has been recognized at the Business Today CXO Awards by Apex Media for its remarkable achievements in driving innovation, digital transformation, and technological advancement. The awards celebrated Omantel’s pivotal role in positioning the Sultanate as a regional leader in the telecom industry.

At the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer, Talal Al Mamari and Chief Financial Officer, Ghassan Al-Hashar were individually honored as CEO of the year in the Telecom sector and CFO of the year in the Telecom sector respectively, for their exceptional leadership, which has been instrumental in shaping Omantel’s transformational journey and its continued success.

Under the visionary leadership of Talal Al Mamari and the strategic financial stewardship of Ghassan Al-Hashar, Omantel has reached significant milestones that reflect its commitment to excellence and sustainable growth. Al Mamari’s leadership has guided Omantel through transformative projects, including the integration of fixed and mobile operations, the acquisition of a controlling stake in Kuwait’s Zain Group, and the creation of Zain Omantel International (ZOI), a joint venture serving over 55 million customers across eight markets.

Ghassan Al-Hashar, CFO of Omantel has been instrumental in optimizing Omantel’s operations to support innovation and growth. His financial strategies have enabled key investments in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure, ensuring that Omantel remains competitive and forward-looking in a dynamic market.

Omantel’s achievements are further underscored by its partnerships with global technology leaders, including Huawei, AWS, and Google, which have accelerated advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital transformation. These collaborations have enabled the company to deliver innovative solutions that empower businesses and enhance connectivity across Oman and beyond.

A cornerstone of Omantel’s innovation strategy is its Innovation Labs, established in 2021 to support local startups and foster entrepreneurship. The Labs provide entrepreneurs with access to infrastructure, investment opportunities, and programs to accelerate their growth. These efforts have driven the development of quality startups offering solutions that align with Omantel’s strategic goals, while contributing to Oman Vision 2040.

Through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, Omantel has succeeded in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to various consumer and business sectors. Omantel aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives always to exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions such as cloud solutions, AI, smart solutions, cybersecurity, and more, harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.