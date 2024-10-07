Muscat: Omantel has been honored with the prestigious CX Leader Award at the CX Connect event, hosted by Sprinklr and featuring AWS along with other renowned organizations. The event recently took place in Dubai and recognized Omantel's outstanding commitment to revolutionizing customer experience (CX) through innovative strategies and cutting-edge solutions.

This award highlights Omantel's continuous investment in enhancing customer experience by adopting world-class CX tools and demonstrates its leadership in customer-centric innovation. It is also a testament to the Company's efforts in implementing a robust CX strategy as part of its broader Shift Gear initiative, which is nearing successful completion.

Salma Al Masrouri, Senior Manager of Customer Experience at Omantel, expressed her excitement: "We are thrilled to receive the CX Leader Award. This recognition reflects our relentless dedication to elevating customer experience through groundbreaking strategies and technologies. It is an affirmation of our team’s commitment to ensuring that every customer interaction with Omantel is meaningful, impactful, and seamless."

Omantel continues to lead in customer experience innovation, setting a benchmark for excellence in the region.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.