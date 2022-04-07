Oman: Huawei ICT Academies in Oman gathered in Muscat for a premier conference at Huawei ME ICT Training Centre to share experiences and developments of the previous year. The event was hosted in partnership with the Oman Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology and Omantel, with senior executives from all entities addressing the students and teachers from all the ICT Academies in Oman.

The Huawei ICT Academy is a school-enterprise cooperation project that involves higher education institutions and helps build the local talent ecosystem and nurture the future ICT leaders for each country. Since its launch in 2013, Huawei has built a talent supply chain covering the entire process of learning, certification, and employment by deepening the cooperation mechanism between universities and enterprises. To date, Huawei ICT Academies have benefited the lives of 5,000+ students in Oman, enabling them to develop crucial ICT skills.

Fahad Al Abri, Director-General Sector Development and Capacity Building at Oman Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology, said: "The digital transformation goals of Oman Vision 2040 require an accelerated talent development program to match. Our universities cannot do it alone, so we strongly encourage partnerships across the ICT ecosystem. Huawei is a long-term strategic partner for Oman's ICT sector, and its support in advancing the ICT skills of our youth through the ICT Academy will help us reach our goals faster."

Ibtihal Al Riyami, General Manager of Organization Planning at Omantel, said: "As the leading enabler for Oman's digital transformation, access to people with advanced digital skills is a necessity. As long-term partners of Huawei in various fields, we benefit greatly from its various ICT skills development programs that allow us to elevate the customer experience."

Chenjianhan, Huawei Oman CEO, said: "At Huawei, we remain committed to developing Oman's ICT ecosystem and nurturing local talent through cooperation with governments, universities, and industry organizations. At the Huawei ICT Academies Oman Conference, we were inspired to witness the growth and development in the ICT skills of young and talented students across Oman. We would like to encourage all ICT academies to continue improving performance and focus on opening online classes and increasing the number of active students in the e-Talent platform. This will enable us to greatly advance towards the nation's Vision 2040."

The ceremony provided an unparalleled opportunity to appraise the Government and partners on the value Huawei adds to students' education and employment journeys and its efforts to impart skills to talented Omanis. Huawei also presented to attendees its contribution to the growth of different sectors, including the education and ICT industries. This support will go a long way in boosting Oman Vision 2040 by preparing the youth for the digital economy.

Each academy is assigned a target of 50 active students. Those that hit the target receive medals, which are awarded during the annual ceremony. Moving forward, the focus is on opening online classes and increasing the number of active students on the e-Talent platform.

The ICT Academy is one of several initiatives by Huawei to develop Oman's talent ecosystem. Huawei's other CSR programs, such as Seeds for the Future and Middle East ICT Competition, continue to empower young Omanis with cutting-edge technology such as 5G, cloud computing, AI, and IoT.

