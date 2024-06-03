Muscat, Oman – Oman Cables Industry (OCI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education of Oman, proudly commemorates the successful completion of a key pillar of the ‘Kids in STEM’ initiative. Over a four-month period, OCI adopted Al Tafawok Basic Education School, culminating in a celebratory graduation ceremony. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Oman’s journey, fostering creativity and innovation in children through hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Aligned with Oman's Vision 2040 objectives, which emphasizes progress and inclusivity, this initiative is part of a long-term project. It focuses on engaging children aged 6 to 10 from within the community of all stakeholders. Over the last four months, 130 students from grades one to four, dedicated three hours per week to a curriculum in STEM education, focusing on junior engineer programming, electronics on solar cell, types of lamps, motors & resistors, screen printing, microbat among others. These courses were facilitated by seven specially trained educators committed to igniting the potential of Oman's younger generation.

The graduation ceremony, held on May 30, 2024, at Al Tafawok Basic Education School, was attended by Dr. Maya Said Khamis Al Azri from the Ministry of Education and Erkan Aydogdu, Oman Cables Industry CEO, alongside school management, students and teachers.

Dr. Maya Said Khamis Al Azri, the Minister’ Counselor for Scientific Innovation said: "The Kids in STEM' initiative is essential in inspiring future leaders and a world where our children are more than just consumers of technology but also innovators and creators. This aligns with our vision for creating an education system that is strong, dynamic and forward-thinking.”

Erkan Aydogdu, Oman Cables Industry CEO, said: “We remain resolute in enriching our community and embracing our social responsibilities. Our commitment extends beyond today; it's an investment in shaping tomorrow's leaders, thinkers, and creators through our children's education. We firmly believe that by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need today, we are laying the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future for Oman. Our dedication to this cause is unwavering, and we are proud to be part of shaping the next generation of innovators and changemakers. Together, let's continue to invest in education and empower our youth to unlock their full potential and drive positive change in our society.”

The ceremony celebrated the students' achievements and recognized the dedicated efforts of their teachers, who received certificates approved by the Ministry of Education and Oman Cables.

This graduation marks one of three significant initiatives launched by OCI this year, underscoring its steadfast commitment to social responsibility and community support through education.

At the outset of the year, OCI initiated the KIDSITY program in partnership with the Ministry of Education of Oman, comprising four dedicated sessions. This endeavour welcomed eager young learners from diverse local Omani schools, exemplifying OCI's commitment to fostering talent and shaping a brighter path forward.

The 'Kids in STEM' program is a long-term project aimed at continually supporting and enhancing STEM education, thereby contributing significantly to the national goals outlined in Oman's Vision 2040.

About Oman Cables Industry:

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG) is a leading cable manufacturer based in the Sultanate of Oman. It is a public joint-stock company listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of electrical products, including medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors, and building wires. With its offices in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and KSA, and an extensive network across the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Russia and India (MEART) region, Oman Cables Industry is part of the Prysmian Group, a global leader in the cable industry.

