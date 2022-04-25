MUSCAT, OMAN: On April 19, the Oman American Business Center (OABC), Oman’s largest and most active business networking organization, and the official affiliate of the US Chamber of Commerce in Oman, hosted its annual Ramadan Iftar and art exhibition in partnership with Adatee Hyatee, a group of Omani artists who each live with a physical disability. The event is an annual initiative focused on honoring the incredible artistic contribution of these artists in Omani society, promoting understanding and inclusion between communities, and celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.

The iftar took place at the Intercontinental Muscat Hotel’s Jabrin Ballroom. Approximately 150 guests attended, including OABC’s long-time members, brand new members, Board members, U.S. Ambassador Leslie Tsou, members of Adatee Hyatee, gifted oud player Younis Al Amri, and Omani artist and motivational speaker, Safiya Al Bahlani.

Each artist showcased their art in a silent auction, allowing members and guests to appreciate and purchase the artwork on display. Every one of the 32 beautiful pieces was sold. After remarks from the OABC and U.S. Ambassador Tsou, Safiya Al Bahlani, an Omani artist, graphic designer, disability rights activist, and motivational speaker, shared a heartfelt message with the audience.

“Saifya’s inspirational message to the business community was incredibly moving,” says Ali Daud, Chairman Emeritus and President of the OABC. “She reminded the audience to keep things in perspective, finding the unexpected blessings which the pandemic brought to each of us, even amidst suffering. We thank each of our guests of honor for joining us and enjoying this time together during the month of Ramadan. It was truly a meaningful evening.”

“We are grateful for the invitation from the OABC'' said Laila Al Wahaibi, Founder of Adatee Hyatee, “and we would like to thank them for their continuous support to the group of artists at Adatee Hyatee.”

As the official affiliate of the US Chamber of Commerce in Oman (AmCham Oman), the OABC promotes understanding, partnerships & other matters of mutual economic interest between business communities in Oman and the United States.

Formed in 2003, the OABC’s mission is to foster the development of commercial activity between Oman and the United States. With 30 events annually and over 180 member companies, OABC is Oman’s most active business council and networking group. The Oman American Business Center (OABC) is best known for hosting high-level professional networking events and informational sessions for professionals across the Sultanate.

