Moscow: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the development and consolidation of long-term and constructive relations in the fields of science and higher education.

Under the signed MoU, the two sides will undertake and support joint projects and programs that will support interaction between scientific organizations and higher education institution in various spheres of activity, including student training and joint educational and research projects in both OIC Member States and the Russian Federation.

A joint Working Group will be established to oversee the implementation of the MoU, which will come into effect upon the completion of the internal approval process of both parties.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the OIC by Amb. Askar Musinov, Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology and on behalf of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, by H. E. Irina Bocharnikova, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation.

