Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ohana Development, the leading real estate developer renowned for its luxury properties, has celebrated a major triumph at the Arabian Property Awards 2025, winning in all three categories it entered. The recognition further cements the company’s role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s most aspirational waterfront and mixed-use communities.

The spotlight was on two of its signature projects, Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana in Al Jurf Abu Dhabi, secured top honours on two fronts, winning for ‘Mixed Use Development for Abu Dhabi’ and ‘Residential Property for Abu Dhabi.’ ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, a striking tower on Reem Island designed in collaboration with ELIE SAAB, took home the award for ‘Residential High-Rise Development for Abu Dhabi’.

Both developments went on to receive the coveted five-star rating, the highest distinction in their fields, underscoring Ohana’s commitment to excellence and refined living. These awards were received by Bilal El Chamaa, Chief Design Officer and Sara Mousa, Head of Interior Design.

Commenting on the achievement, Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said, “These milestone wins at the Arabian Property Awards reinforce our vision of creating iconic and future-ready spaces that make daily life more meaningful. Every detail, from architecture to amenities, is crafted to deliver experiences that truly enrich the lives of our residents and investors. We are honoured to see our vision resonate with clients and global industry leaders alike.”

The Arabian Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of more than 80 experts and are recognised as a global benchmark for excellence in real estate. For Ohana, success across three competitive categories marks a defining moment that highlights its leadership in luxury waterfront destinations.

Ohana Development’s portfolio includes standout properties such as Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana and Ohana by the Sea in Al Jurf, Abu Dhabi, as well as ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana on Reem Island. The company’s regional presence also extends to Lebanon, with Ohana Villas featuring interiors by ELIE SAAB Maison, and Ohana Hills, a residential community offering breathtaking views.

About Ohana Development:

Ohana Development is a leading private developer in the Middle East, specialising in the conceptualisation, design, and development of attainable luxury residences in prime locations, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique aspirations of its clients. True to its name, which means "family" in Hawaiian, Ohana embodies a family spirit, creating a sense of belonging and connection in every community it builds. Guided by core values of customer centricity, attainable luxury, and personalisation, Ohana ensures that every project, from serene beachfronts and canal views to hillside homes and futuristic concepts, enhances lifestyle value through a seamless blend of modernity and exclusivity.

With over 35 years of expertise, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes that blend luxury, quality, and value. Operating across four regional offices and supported by a team of over 2,000 employees, the company has developed an impressive portfolio of 9,000+ residential units, amounting to over 2 billion dollars in real estate value. By ensuring every customer becomes part of the Ohana family, the company delivers properties that enrich lives and create a lasting legacy for generations.

Renowned for its world-class properties, Ohana’s flagship developments, the ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’, the ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, and ‘Ohana by the Sea’, located in the UAE, exemplifies the brand’s promise to create sophisticated, unique spaces. Other signature projects in Lebanon, include Ohana Villas, featuring bespoke designs from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection and Ohana Hills, offering breathtaking views. These developments highlight Ohana Development’s commitment to providing unparalleled, client-focused lifestyle experiences, establishing the company as a leader in the UAE and internationally.

