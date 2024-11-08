Dubai, UAE: As founders often wear many hats, the weight of leadership can take a serious toll on their well-being. In fact, according to a study titled ‘Entrepreneurial Mental Well-Being: Strategies for Positive Business Outcomes’ by Walden University, more than 72% of entrepreneurs experience significant stress, directly affecting their decision-making and personal well-being.

Offline, a private members' community for scaled-up founders, has built its approach around providing a deeper and more personal support system. At the heart of its offering are pod sessions, where a core group of founders come together once a month for a closed-door session facilitated by an experienced executive coach. These aren’t your typical networking events—they are candid, supportive spaces where founders can talk openly about their challenges and find solutions alongside others who’ve been in their shoes.

These meetings follow a structured agenda and themes of discussion from The Offline Playbook, which was designed in collaboration with Matt Mochary and his coaching team, the most sought-after CEO coaches globally.

These pods are carefully curated based on founder experience, the stage the company is operating at, industry, and other relevant factors, ensuring that participants interact with peers most relevant to their experiences.

Unlike broad networking opportunities, Offline is designed for entrepreneurs who have already scaled their businesses and are seeking actionable advice and peer support. In these pod meetings, they dig into the real challenges of leadership, whether it's managing rapid growth, handling investor relations, or balancing the personal toll that comes with being at the helm.

Moreover, Offline convenes all members in person for an annual three-day retreat, facilitating essential human interaction. This retreat enables members to engage in meaningful connections, exchange knowledge, and enjoy a rewarding experience.

“Founders often experience a lonely journey, as it’s a path that few around them can truly relate to. We’ve built a space where they can leave their titles at the door and focus on what really matters—connecting with people who truly understand their journey,” said Utsav Somani, founder of Offline.

“These sessions allow them to share their toughest struggles and biggest wins, not with a large, impersonal crowd, but with a trusted group of peers who will understand where they are coming from,” he pointed out.

Somani added, “Founders benefit from having a safe space to discuss the complexities of scaling and leading a company while also learning how to maintain their own mental resilience. Our community recognizes the importance of mental health; thus we created an environment where members can openly address the stresses of entrepreneurship. Our 24/7 digital community has also become a great resource for founders, offering support whenever needed, whether they have questions or want to celebrate each other's achievements.”

He elaborated: “Offline isn't about solving problems in isolation—it’s about building long-term relationships that help founders sustain their energy and drive. The connections our members form go beyond business—they become vital lifelines for directing the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.”

“Our social events provide unique, out-of-the-box experiences that foster friendships in a fun and casual setting. Recognizing that wellness is a crucial element of people’s lives, many of our events are designed to encourage physical activity, featuring guided treks, pickleball matches, and more. Our series of speakers and workshops focuses on well-being and health longevity, with experts like Bryan Johnson and Dr. Marcus Ranney. We are committed to bringing in more wellness professionals to enhance our offerings while promoting a healthy work-life balance,” he added.

As the complexities of leadership continue to increase, so too does the necessity for thoughtful and well-structured support. Offline is at the forefront of establishing a new standard for founder communities, offering more than merely a platform; it functions as a safe harbour where personal and professional growth go hand-in-hand.

