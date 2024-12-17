Dubai, UAE: Object1, a fast-growing real estate developer, is making waves in Dubai’s thriving real estate market with remarkable growth and excellent projects. In just the past year, Object 1 has achieved unprecedented milestones, solidifying its position as a key player in the UAE’s dynamic real estate landscape.

Object 1 has launched over 9 high-quality projects and expanded its market share in key locations in Dubai. The company’s sales value grew by an impressive 913% year-over-year, solidifying its position as a premium real estate sector leader. The company has successfully sold over 860 units, with a 1059% increase in sales volume from the previous year. The developer’s portfolio spans residential properties and mixed-use developments, which has attracted strong demand, showcasing the market's confidence in its offerings. This performance reflects not just growth but also the value Object1 has provided to its clients.

Object 1 is set to announce new projects in highly sought-after areas, including the Jumeirah Village Triangle, Al Furjan, Dubai Land Residence Complex, and Dubai Islands, catering to both local and international buyers. Investors are keen to purchase high-quality living spaces with modern amenities. These developments reflect Object 1’s commitment to blending excellence while meeting the increasing demand for sustainable and community-centric living spaces.

“The UAE’s real estate market has been a cornerstone of growth this year, driven by the country’s robust economic recovery, forward-thinking government policies, and a rising demand for premium properties. Dubai alone has achieved remarkable milestones, with transactions reaching a combined value of AED 625 billion in 2024,” said Tatiana Tonu, Managing Director at Object 1. “As a company deeply committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Object1 is proud to contribute to this flourishing sector with its future-proof developments. Our upcoming projects will reflect the growing preference for smart home technologies, sustainable building features, and integrated community living, further strengthening our presence and redefining urban living standards.”

Object 1’s customer base includes both local and international buyers, with strong interest from investors in Turkey, Iran, France, India, Germany, and China. The developer’s flexible payment plans and attractive financing options have further boosted buyer interest, particularly among first-time homeowners and investors seeking high rental yields. The developer also secured several strategic partnerships with top-tier architects, sustainability-focused technology providers, and investment funds that have been pivotal in driving its growth.

While building on this momentum, sustainability remains at the forefront of Object 1’s strategy. The developer integrates energy-efficient systems, renewable energy sources, smart home technologies, and green building materials into its projects, appealing to environmentally conscious buyers. Its upcoming development EVERGR1N HOUSE exemplifies this. In addition, Object 1’s cutting-edge offerings and providing clients with a seamless and tech-savvy property purchasing experience. Its projects incorporate the latest smart home technology, allowing buyers to control lighting, climate, and security from their mobile devices.

In line with its ambitious growth strategy, Object 1 recently opened a second gallery in Downtown in Emaar Square Building 3. This state-of-the-art facility features advanced technologies and personalized consultation services for potential buyers.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a Dubai-based real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, with over a decade of experience in Spain, Ukraine, and the UAE. Specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments, Object 1 has quickly established itself as a top-tier developer in Dubai, delivering high-quality projects in key areas like Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle. With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com.