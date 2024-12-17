Muscat, Oman – Oasis Logistics LLC (FMCG division) a prominent importer and leading distributor of various types of rice in Oman is one of group companies of The Zubair Corporation (TZC), has entered into a Sole Agency Distribution Agreement with Goel International Pvt Ltd, a renowned Three-Star Export House from India. This agreement marks an official introduction of Galaxy Basmati Rice into the Sultanate of Oman, further enhancing the rice portfolios of both the companies.

The signing ceremony, which took place in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including His Excellency Mr. Amit Narang, Hon’ble Ambassador of India to Oman and key Senior Management officials from both the companies, marks a pivotal moment in strengthening the trade ties between India and Oman.

Commenting on this significant partnership, Mr. Moosa Al Hasni, Chief Operating Officer of Oasis FMCG & Beverage Sector, expressed, “This collaboration is a pivotal step in advancing Oasis Logistics LLC's mission to deliver premium food products that cater to the evolving tastes and needs of Omani consumers. By introducing Galaxy Basmati Rice to the Sultanate, we are not only expanding our rice portfolio but also reinforcing our commitment to quality and strengthening our position as a key player in the FMCG sector. This partnership with Goel International Pvt Ltd highlights our strategic focus on fostering long-term relationships that drive value for both our consumers and stakeholders.”

Oasis Logistics LLC (FMCG Division) a trusted name in the Omani market, supplies various rice brands to modern trade, traditional trade, and HoReCa sectors. Its private-label brands such as Punjab Gate Basmati Rice, Al Imtiaaz Basmati Rice, Eagle Parboiled Rice, and Thamer Basmati Rice, are well known and recognised for their quality and customer satisfaction.

Similarly, Mr. Munish Goel, Executive Director of Goel International Pvt Ltd, highlighted the importance of expanding their international presence, stating, “We are excited to partner with Oasis Logistics and introduce our flagship Galaxy Basmati Rice to the Omani market. This agreement underscores our commitment to offering premium products that represent India’s rich rice heritage.”

Goel International Pvt Ltd, based in Karnal, Haryana, operates one of India’s largest rice milling facilities, with a capacity of 100 Metric Tons per hour. Their flagship brand, Galaxy Basmati Rice, is celebrated for its superior quality.

The ceremony concluded with the formal signing of the MoU by Mr. Vinod Goel, Chairman and Managing Director of Goel International Pvt Ltd, and Mr. Moosa Al Hasni, COO of Oasis FMCG & Beverage Sector, paving the way for future collaborations and solidifying the presence of premium Indian rice in Oman.