Muscat – Oman Aluminum Processing Industries SPC (OAPIL), a subsidiary of Oman Cables Industry SAOG and Indore Specialty Materials (wholly owned subsidiary of Indore Composite) from India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Agreement, which will enable OAPIL to manufacture Composite core based High-Temperature Low-Sag (HTLS) conductors- ACER (Aluminum Conductor EnergyCore Reinforced) in Oman.

To address the global requirement for sustainable and efficient power grid infrastructure and enable utilities to increase the transmission capacity at minimal Total cost of Ownership, OAPIL had recently announced investments and will initiate production of HTLS Conductors. Such conductors offer increased current-carrying capacity Vs normal conductors, while operating efficiently at higher temperatures with minimal sag.

As part of this collaboration, Indore Specialty Materials will supply OAPIL with its proprietary EnergyCore composite core, in addition to offering technical support. EnergyCore, an advanced composite material developed by Indore, enhances HTLS conductor performance with superior thermal stability, lightweight properties, and exceptional strength—key qualities that contribute to higher efficiency and reliability in transmission lines. The EnergyCore-based ACER (Aluminum Conductor EnergyCore Reinforced) HTLS conductors will be integral in building a more sustainable power infrastructure for the Middle East and beyond.

Commenting on the agreement, Jehan Alagappan, Chief Strategy Officer at OAPIL, stated, “This collaboration with Indore Specialty Materials will help us venture into advanced conductor manufacturing, while enabling utilities to enhance power grid capacity, reliability, and resilience. This investment also helps OAPIL to improve product diversification and create capability to produce high value -added products in Oman. We are happy to partner with Indore Specialty Materials to support energy transition and electrification efforts.”

Mukesh Sanghvi, Managing Director at Indore Specialty Materials, also highlighted the significance of the partnership, noting, “This partnership with OAPIL aligns with our commitment to high-performance materials that meet the evolving needs of the power sector. We are excited to bring EnergyCore to OAPIL’s ACER HTLS conductor projects and to provide technical support in manufacturing and conductor design, supporting their goal of delivering reliable, energy-efficient solutions.”

This strategic partnership with Indore Specialty Materials further augments OAPIL’s capabilities to support the electrification and energy transition needs of its global customer base. Thanks to advanced conductors, that help in minimizing transmission losses and improved efficiencies for utilities.

About Oman About Oman Aluminum Processing Industries SPC (OAPIL)

Oman Aluminum Processing Industries SPC (OAPIL) is Oman’s premier manufacturer of aluminum rods and overhead line conductors. Founded in 2008 as a joint venture between Oman Cables Industries (SAOG) and Takamul Investments Co (SAOC), OAPIL has played a vital role in advancing Oman’s industrialization efforts. Since its first commercial production in July 2010, OAPIL has become a key player in the power transmission sector, serving both the GCC and select international markets. With a strong focus on customer centricity, OAPIL is committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the specific needs of its global clientele. Since December 2019, OAPIL is 100% owned by Oman Cables Industry SAOG.

About Oman Cables Industry (SAOG)

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG) is a leading cable manufacturer based in the Sultanate of Oman. It is a public joint-stock company listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of electrical products, including medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors, and building wires. With its offices in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and KSA, and an extensive network of distributors and agents across the Middle East, Africa, Russia, Turkey, and India (MEART) region, Oman Cables Industry is part of the Prysmian Group, a global leader in the cable industry.

About Indore Group:

Indore Group is a global leader in FRP rod and composite materials, serving industries like Fiber Optic/Power Cable. Aluminum Conductors, submarine cables and Wind Blades. With operations in India, Morocco, and global warehouses in USA, Brazil, Turkey, China & Netherlands, Indore is recognized for its innovative solutions and high-quality materials. Do visit www.indore.co.in for more detailed insights.

