Partnership brings together the world’s biggest arena operator and the leading event and venue operator in the Middle East

The parties will immediately begin work on jointly operating venues in the region, transforming experiences and premium event hospitality in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Oak View Group (OVG), the world’s biggest arena developer, and Ethara, the Middle East’s leading event management and venue operator have today announced a joint venture, enabling OVG’s expansion into the Middle East – one of the world’s fastest growing markets for live entertainment.

OVG is world-renowned as the leading full service live entertainment and hospitality group, with nine major new arenas across North America and Europe either already open or under development. OVG 360, the company’s venue management business, services more than 300 arenas, stadiums, and convention centres worldwide.

Ethara promotes events such as the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, and many other world-class sport, music, cultural, and entertainment events, and operates venues in the United Arab Emirates, including the Etihad Arena, Etihad Park, Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Conference Centre. It is one of the region’s leading live events and entertainment companies and will provide detailed knowledge of the local markets, enabling OVG and Ethara to explore significant growth opportunities together across the Middle East.

The launch of the partnership follows OVG’s recent acquisition of leading British venue caterer Rhubarb Hospitality Collection (RHC). The new joint venture will see both the RHC and Ethara working closely together to improve the fan experience by delivering exceptional food, beverage, and hospitality services at live entertainment venues across the Middle East, including in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Tim Leiweke, Chief Executive Officer, Oak View Group, said: “The Middle East is home to some of the world’s fastest growing economies and live entertainment markets, so our new offering in the region is a natural step for OVG to take. The pace of change in the region, with major global events like the Dubai Expo and Qatar World Cup, makes it one of the most exciting places in the world to operate in right now. We are confident that working with our partner Ethara, OVG will emulate our success across North America and Europe in the Middle East.”

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer, Ethara, said: “It is a proud moment to announce this joint venture with our new partner, OVG as we continue to expand our capabilities and impact across the region as the leading event management and venue operator in the Middle East. The significant growth in our region now includes regularly hosting the world’s biggest events. There is increasing demand for world-class venues with first-class hospitality to serve these events and provide unforgettable experiences for fans. This partnership with OVG will allow us to continue to innovate in this space and continue to bring exciting new events and opportunities to the market.”

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across five global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Philadelphia, and Toronto). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and the newly opened CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD; as well as arena development projects for Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; Anhembi Arena in São Paulo, Brazil; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Ethara

Ethara is setting the standard of excellence in entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices throughout the region, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com