The double-decker will offer even more to Canada on the popular route, debuting The Residence for the first time in Toronto on 24 June

Sensational special offer fares up for grabs

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Etihad Airways is excited to announce that its legendary A380 will serve the Abu Dhabi – Toronto route in time for Summer 2025.

The famous double-decker will start flying between Zayed Abu Dhabi International (AUH) and Toronto Pearson International (YYZ) on June 24, 2025, perfectly timed for the busy summer travel period and key corporate market. It means the world’s only three-room suite in the sky, serving up the legendary flying experience, is on the way to the land of the maple leaf.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said: “We’re delighted to start flying our remarkable A380 to Canada, and we know our guests love the onboard experience. Whether they are flying in Economy, Business, First or the three-room suite in the sky, The Residence, they will relish the attentive service from our dedicated crew. The timing and comfort provided by the A380 means they can arrive in Toronto fresh and ready for anything.

"Deploying the A380 on the popular Toronto route is a strategic move to meet customer demand for increased capacity while expanding our network. Given Toronto's popularity among Etihad's customers, enhancing our capacity in the Canadian market is a logical step. This will strengthen connections to the broader GCC and Indian subcontinent and attract more visitors to experience the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi."

The increase in capacity on the Toronto route gives more opportunity for guests to visit Abu Dhabi, either as a stopover or a destination. Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme further enhances connectivity, enabling travellers to extend their layovers into memorable stays with up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi.

To celebrate the launch of the A380, Etihad is launching a sale from today until 05 March, with special themed one-way fares to Abu Dhabi in Economy starting at CAD $ 880, in Business Class from CAD $ 2,380, and in First Class from CAD $ 8,380, and return fares from CAD $ 1,380 in Economy, CAD $ 3,380 in Business Class and CAD $ 10,380 in First Class for travel between 24 June and 08 December, 2025.

Welcome onboard

Step into a world of luxury on Etihad’s A380, where every guest is treated to a unique and elevated experience.

In Economy Class, the journey begins with a dedicated welcome area that sets the tone for an enjoyable flying experience. The cabin features 68 extra legroom seats, offering an additional 4 inches of space, along with 337 Economy Smart seats. These seats are designed for maximum comfort, boasting Etihad's signature fixed-wing headrests and large pillows.

On the upper deck, Business Class passengers can enjoy the exclusive Business Studios, which provide 70 private spaces for a stress-free journey. The upper deck also houses The Lobby, a serviced lounge and bar area situated between the First and Business cabins. Etihad has collaborated with Armani/Casa to bring sophistication to the Business experience, offering premium ceramics, glassware, cutlery, and fabrics. Comprehensive Wi-Fi ensures that business travellers can remain productive and in touch throughout their journey.

First Class takes luxury to new heights with the First Apartments. These nine private spaces are equipped with designer tableware, a spacious leather lounge chair, and a separate ottoman that transforms into an 80" lie-flat bed. First-class guests also have access to personal vanity units and the exclusive First-class shower room.

The Residence

At the pinnacle of luxury is The Residence, the world's only three-room suite in the sky. Accommodating up to two guests, The Residence features a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, complete with a shower at 40,000 feet. A dedicated team of Etihad cabin crew ensures unparalleled service. Guests in The Residence can indulge in a culinary journey with an à la carte menu, served on designer tableware in the private living room, or even opt for breakfast in bed. From gourmet cuisine to champagne and caviar, The Residence Signature High Tea offers a range of lavish options.

Toronto flight schedule – all times local. From 24 June, 2025 A380

Flight No Departure airport Departure Time Arrival airport Arrival Time Frequency EY21 Abu Dhabi (AUH) 02:40 Toronto (YYZ) 09:00 Daily EY22 Toronto (YYZ) 13:40 Abu Dhabi (AUH) 11:00+1 Daily

-Ends-

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae