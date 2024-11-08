Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi will host its Open Campus Day on November 16, providing prospective students and their families with an opportunity to explore the university’s academic offerings, facilities, campus life, and its robust public programs.

The program begins at midday, and includes:

Campus tours: Guided tours will take visitors through the university’s campus, showcasing its cutting-edge facilities, including classrooms, research labs, and art spaces.

Admissions counselors: Prospective students can find out more about the application process, and both undergraduate and graduate counselors will be on-hand throughout the day to answer questions.

Interactive showcase: Faculty and researchers from across NYU Abu Dhabi will be showcasing their research, centers, and labs as part of a research exhibition and informative tours.

Exhibition visit: Guests will be able to visit the NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery’s current exhibition, Between the Tides: A Gulf Quinquennial - a five-year survey of creative practice in the GCC.

Cultural and culinary experiences: A variety of food and beverage options will be available throughout the day, offering a sampling of the diverse culinary experiences on offer at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Open Campus Day provides prospective students with an opportunity to better understand the unique aspects of an NYU Abu Dhabi education, from its global network to its focus on interdisciplinary learning and cultural exchange.

For further details and to RSVP, please visit NYU Abu Dhabi Open Campus Day.

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 33 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest-ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.