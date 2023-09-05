Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mubadala, pledging to expand collaboration on mutually beneficial projects.

The MoU identifies several areas in which NYUAD and Mubadala could collaborate, based on the university’s research capabilities. This includes cooperation on research projects involving NYUAD faculty and students, and the possibility of developing advanced research programs. The agreement also covers exploring the prospect of establishing new state-of-the-art laboratories that would support education and research activities of interest to both parties.

NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said: “This agreement with Mubadala builds on our strong and longstanding relationship, which has already yielded several successful projects and strong support for our public arts programs. This step further elevates our partnership in support of our shared interest in advancing research and generating transformative knowledge for Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the world.”

Representing the Mubadala Foundation, Mansour Al Ketbi, Executive Director – Digital & Corporate Services, said: “Mubadala Foundation manages all philanthropic and community related initiatives at Mubadala and partners with like-minded organizations to drive positive change in communities across the UAE and around the world. The Foundation is delighted to partner with NYUAD, who share our vision of advancing the UAE’s academic sector and providing youth with essential skills to thrive in the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. Mubadala Foundation looks forward to witnessing the successes of these innovators and pioneers as they expand their horizons with state of the art resources through this partnership.”

Other areas of potential collaboration are the promotion of a student recruitment program, local and global student internship programs, and a comprehensive Student Outreach Program that would develop and deliver STEM engagement and career guidance for high school students.

The MoU is designed to help support and promote joint scholarly and educational achievements that would enhance the contributions of the two organizations to the country, the region and to the world.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from some 125 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $276 billion (AED 1015 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com.