Amman: Nuqul Group, one of the region’s leading conglomerates, is proud to announce the launch of Nuqul Building Solutions, a new venture set to revolutionize Jordan’s construction industry with groundbreaking 3D construction printing technology.

Through a strategic partnership with COBOD, a global leader in 3D construction printing, Nuqul Building Solutions is the first to introduce this cutting-edge technology to the Kingdom. This milestone underscores Nuqul Group’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and enhancing its diverse portfolio while contributing to Jordan’s economic development.

Omar Nuqul, Co-founder and General Manager of Nuqul Building Solutions, highlighted the significance of this partnership in modernizing the construction industry. “We are excited to announce the launch of Nuqul Building Solutions, the latest addition to Nuqul Group,” he said. “Partnering with COBOD, a pioneer and leader in cutting-edge 3D construction technology, inspires us to push boundaries in this innovative field. COBOD has demonstrated the effectiveness of its technology across numerous markets, and we are thrilled to be the first to introduce it to the Jordanian market. We believe the end consumer will greatly benefit from the services we will provide.”

COBOD, based in Denmark, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of 3D construction printing technology worldwide. Through this exclusive partnership, Nuqul Building Solutions will serve as the sole distributor and operator of COBOD’s advanced 3D construction printers in Jordan. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for the country’s construction sector, combining state-of-the-art innovation with environmentally conscious practices.

From his side, Elia Nuqul, Co-founder and Chairman of Nuqul Building Solutions, said: “As Nuqul Group, we have always strived to lead and be the first to introduce new technologies to and continue to invest in our beloved Jordan. We were the first to bring Ready-Mix Concrete to Jordan, and here we are 47 years later, bringing the latest building technology. We have been working with COBOD over the past year to make this a reality, and we are extremely excited to bring their innovative technology to Jordan. This technology offers many benefits, from time and cost savings to waste reduction, greener building technologies, and a flexible solution to accommodate all building designs. We would like to thank COBOD for their partnership, and the various government entities in Jordan that have supported us in registering this technology. Stay tuned for a revolution in Jordan's construction industry.”

Compared to conventional building methods, these printers are the epitome of efficiency. They dramatically reduce construction time by up to 80% and save up to 30% on costs, while their precise material usage minimizes waste and conserves resources. Furthermore, it enables a level of design creativity that conventional methods cannot replicate, bringing complex and innovative structures to life. This innovative approach aligns perfectly with Nuqul Group’s forward-thinking vision and dedication to sustainable development.

Leith Sharar, Head of Regional Business at COBOD, said, “We are incredibly proud to partner with Nuqul Group, a leading business group in the region. Their vision and expertise make them the ideal partner to bring 3D construction printing technology to Jordan. We are confident that this collaboration will set new standards in the construction industry, benefiting both the Kingdom and its people.”

About Nuqul Group

Founded in 1952, Nuqul Group is a conglomerate of more than 30 companies spanning across different industries: namely, FMCG, Automotive and Heavy Machinery/Equipment, Banking and Insurance, Building Materials, Health and Wellness, Sleeping Solutions, Food, Pulp & Paper, Hygiene, Packaging, and Real Estate Development. The Group employs approximately 5,500 individuals representing over 40 nationalities, and distributes its products and services to more than 80 countries across all five continents.