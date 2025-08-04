Abu Dhabi, UAE: NRTC Food Holding LLC (“NRTC”), the leading fruits and vegetables distribution company in the GCC, has acquired Al Hashemeya Farms, one of the region’s largest privately managed farming estates, located in Egypt’s Wadi El Natrun region. This landmark acquisition marks a decisive step forward in NRTC’s strategic journey to secure sustainable fresh produce supply and advance regional food security through upstream agricultural integration.

Mohammed Al Refaee, CEO of NRTC, said: “This acquisition is a pivotal milestone in our journey to control quality at the source, invest in food system resilience, and deliver fresher, better produce to our customers.”

Spanning approximately 10,000 acres, Al Hashemeya Farms currently cultivates 70% of its land, with a diverse portfolio of crops including citrus, olives, mango, grapes, dates, wheat and sugar beet. The estate is home to over 2 million fruit trees, supported by modern center-pivot irrigation systems and solar-powered water infrastructure and has a capacity to yield up to 70,000 tonnes annnually.

This acquisition marks NRTC’s direct entry into upstream agriculture, significantly enhancing its ability to control quality at the source, reduce reliance on third-party suppliers, and secure consistent, high-volume access to fresh produce. By integrating farming operations into its supply chain, NRTC strengthens its position as a reliable partner in regional food security and builds greater resilience across its distribution network.

Looking ahead, NRTC is exploring additional agri-investment opportunities across Africa, with a focus on scalable, climate-resilient models that balance commercial impact with food security and social development.

About NRTC

Founded in 1973, NRTC is one of the GCC’s leading distributors of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company serves major retailers, hospitality brands, healthcare institutions, airlines, and households across the region through both wholesale channels and its consumer-facing e-commerce platform, NRTC Fresh.