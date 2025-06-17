Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Nova Water, the leading bottled drinking water company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) to plant 200,000 trees across the Kingdom by 2030.

This initiative underscores Nova’s ongoing environmental mission to reduce its ecological footprint and protect local ecosystems — while directly contributing to the overarching goals of the Saudi Green Initiative. It marks the latest step taken by the company to combat desertification, advance the development of a sustainable water ecosystem and safeguard the Kingdom’s future.

The agreement was officially signed by Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Abdulqader, CEO of NCVC, and Mr. Sulayman Serdar Seyhanli, CEO of Nova Water. The collaboration focuses on four core areas: identifying key locations for reforestation, prioritizing the use of native plant species, engaging Nova employees in afforestation activities, and supporting the rehabilitation of Saad National Park, located near the company’s facilities in Rumah, 120 kilometres east of Riyadh.

Mr. Sulayman Serdar Seyhanli, CEO of Health Water Bottling Company, commented: “At Nova Water, we understand the importance of implementing innovative environmental solutions in the water sector. Our agreement with the NCVC is a testament to our unwavering support for national sustainability initiatives. Together, we are building a greener future while aligning with the ambitions of Vision 2030 and contributing to the protection and expansion of the Kingdom’s natural green cover.”

He added: “As a natural partner of the Saudi Green Initiative, this agreement represents a carefully planned execution strategy — covering irrigation, planting, and the ongoing care of seedlings across agreed-upon areas. Our reforestation efforts will span the next six years, from 2025 through to 2030, and will culminate in the successful planting of 200,000 trees and shrubs across Saudi Arabia. We are fully committed to seeing this goal through.”

This ambitious program seeks to create long-term environmental and social impact, including restoring native wildlife habitats, rehabilitating decertified lands, and enhancing biodiversity. Ultimately, it will support rainfall regeneration, provide shelter and food for local fauna, and contribute to rebalancing fragile ecosystems — which are the very objectives the NCVC was established to fulfil since its inception in 2021.