This partnership moves beyond business to celebrate the hardworking people who keep our communities moving throughout the Holy Month.

Celebrate Ramadan with Bath & Body Work's new Touch of Gold collection, available for 90-minute delivery on noon supermall.

DUBAI, UAE. This Ramadan, noon, the leading e-commerce platform in the Middle East, has partnered with Bath & Body Works, a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, to turn appreciation into action. In the true spirit of the holy month, the two brands have come together to recognize the everyday heroes who keep communities moving: noon riders.

As part of this special initiative, 100 noon riders in the UAE and 100 in Saudi Arabia will receive a curated selection of the brand’s top-selling products. This gesture serves as a meaningful “thank you” to those whose hard work often goes unnoticed during one of the region’s busiest seasons.

Rooted in the values of generosity, community, and kindness, Ramadan is a time to recognize the everyday contributions that often go unseen. Through this collaboration, Bath & Body Works and noon are shining a light on the people behind the scenes—delivery riders who support households across the region, often well after sunset.

Additionally, Bath & Body Works is releasing its Touch of Gold Ramadan Collection especially for the holy month. Featuring 20 forms, including eau de parfum and 3-wick candles, the collection is now available for customers to experience. To ensure the most convenient Ramadan shopping journey, the full range is available on noon supermall with delivery in 90 minutes or less.

“Our Ramadan collaboration with noon is built on shared gratitude. Together we are celebrating the incredible drivers riders who go the extra mile day and night to serve our customers. We’re proud to honor their dedication and thank noon for this partnership in the Holy Month of Ramadan.” Shaun Fernandes – VP Alshaya Group

“Bath & Body Works is known for creating fragrance icons—scents that become part of our customers’ lives and stand the test of time,” said Tony Garrison,

Executive Vice President International, Bath and Body Works “Touch of Gold is our newest icon: a warm, radiant, and indulgent fragrance designed to elevate the everyday. It is a shining example of how we blend science and artistry to deliver something truly unforgettable for this special season.”

Ritika Jain - VP, beauty at noon added: “This collaboration goes beyond a traditional brand partnership; it is a shared statement about empathy and respect. By bringing the Touch of Gold collection to our platform, we are not only offering our customers 90-minute delivery on these luxury items, but also taking a moment to honor the drivers who are the vital backbone of our daily operations.”

At the end of the day, Bath & Body Works and noon wanted to do something that actually matters. This collaboration is their way of honoring the hard work of delivery riders during the busiest time of the year. It’s a heartfelt nod to the community, proving that the best part of Ramadan isn't what’s in the box, but the kindness shared between the person sending it and the one bringing it to your door.

