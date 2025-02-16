Enhances connectivity for pilgrims and enterprises while minimizing power and space consumption.

Supports Saudi Vision 2030 and lays the foundation for future scalable 5G deployments.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Nokia and ACES have announced a long-term strategic partnership to implement a unique sharable indoor solution, enhancing both indoor and outdoor network coverage in the Makkah region. This collaboration will ensure seamless connectivity for millions of pilgrims, residents, and enterprises while optimizing network efficiency and sustainability.

Nokia’s advanced indoor solution will allow three Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to operate on a common network infrastructure, significantly improving indoor and outdoor coverage while reducing costs. Engineered for high-density areas, the solution minimizes space and power consumption, making it ideal for Makkah’s high-traffic zones.

This deployment supports Saudi Vision 2030 by enhancing digital infrastructure, enterprise operations, and network sustainability. It also contributes to a smarter, more efficient telecom ecosystem by optimizing Capital Expenditure and reducing Operational Expenditure.

By addressing coverage gaps with minimal power usage, the solution ensures a reliable, high-speed network experience in critical indoor and outdoor locations. It is designed for scalability, laying the foundation for future 5G expansions across the Kingdom.

Dr Haitham Baba, Head of Saudi Mobile Networks Enterprise at Nokia, said: "Our collaboration with ACES delivers an industry-leading, high-capacity solutions that enhances network efficiency while reducing costs. This shareable indoor solution will ensure superior connectivity for end users in Makkah and beyond."

Dr Khalid Al Mashouq, CEO at ACES NH, added: "Working with Nokia allows us to provide a sustainable, high-performance indoor solution that ensures seamless connectivity in even the most challenging environments. This deployment reflects our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation and ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of users in the country."

Nokia’s solution integrates automation and enhanced security to optimize resource usage and reduce environmental impact. It enables a cost-effective and sustainable approach to network expansion while maintaining high-performance connectivity.

-Ends-

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About ACES

ACES is an International Neutral Digital Infrastructure Company with the vision to diversify its portfolio and continue evolving as a Champion Neutral Host Operator, Managed Service provider, and a Full Turnkey System Integrator undertaking EPC contracts while enhancing its technical capabilities by partnering and investing in R&D and patents to promote localization and local manufacturing.

ACES is a Pioneering Saudi Company with its Global Head office in Riyadh and regional offices in the EMEA region. ACES have been an innovative firm introducing new telecom solutions and business concepts to clients, helping them achieve their strategic objectives.

For more information, please visit https://www.aces-co.com/

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube