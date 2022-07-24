Amman – Nobles Properties sold out its AlShahd 3 inventory within less than a week after launch. The 73,000 m2 project went on the market in the second half of June as the first gated residential community on the Airport Road, consisting of 90 residential and 6 commercial plots. Nobles promoted it on a platform of accessibility, comprehensive infrastructure works, competitive pricing, and interest-free payment plans.

Wael Qassim, Nobles’ Managing Director in Jordan, noted that several factors contributed to the rapid transactions. “We offered our customers a safe, gated environment backed by security monitoring systems,“ he said; “and we’re committed to developing recreational facilities in addition to beautifying the project and its surroundings.”

Nobles has earned significant goodwill among buyers of its earlier projects, Qassim added. He observed that their endorsement in addition to AlShahd 3’s strategic location, ease of access, interest-free payment plans, and after-sales customer care played an important part in the rapid sellout. The company considers the remarkable results an extension of the successes it achieved with AlShahd 1 and AlShahd 2, which also sold out in recent months.

Omar Ayesh, Chairman of the Nobles Group, indicated that the master plan for AlShahd 3 reflected the group’s goal of creating distinctive lifestyle developments in the Jordanian market. The fact that sales concluded quickly with several customers unable to secure plots underscored the demand that Nobles intends to satisfy with its upcoming projects.

“Our team is working hard to launch AlShad 4 as quickly as possible,” Ayesh emphasized. “We have a robust rollout strategy that includes residential, hospitality, and industrial projects. These reflect our vision of contributing to sustainable, environmentally-friendly and ‘smart’ cities as well as adding unique facilities and features to all our projects.”

AlShahd 3, located strategically near the intersection of the Amman Development Corridor and the Airport Road, was recently acquired from a Jordanian bank as part of the developer’s expansion plans in the same vicinity.

-Ends-

About Nobles Properties

Nobles Properties is an international real estate developer established in Dubai during 2008. Nobles builds and manages distinctive lifestyle developments including commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects. Omar Ayesh, the company’s founder, built one of the region’s most iconic projects in Dubai, the Princess Tower, which reigned as the tallest residential tower in the world for years. Nobles Properties operates in North America, Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company’s CSR program includes over a thousand scholarships in 11 countries around the world, in addition to its strategic partnership with local charities and social development programs.

Media Inquiries:

Nobles Properties

R. Jaraa

PR@noblesproperties.com