Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Group today announced its participation as a sponsor in the Tawdheef exhibition, taking place from 13th to 15th November 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of supporting UAE nationals in connecting with leading businesses and organizations in the country, and developing their careers.

Through its sponsorship and participation in the event, NMDC Group is committed to engaging with the future business community and showcasing its innovative solutions and services. The Group will have a dedicated stand at the exhibition, where visitors can interact with the team, learn about their latest projects, and explore training opportunities provided by the Group.

The Tawdheef exhibition, known for being a hub of professional networking, offers a platform for companies and job seekers to connect. NMDC Group’s involvement in this event underscores their dedication to fostering talent and contributing to the economic growth of the region.

The Group has a dedicated Emiratization team and a training program for UAE nationals. The Mahara Training Program is designed for Emirati fresh graduates who hold bachelor’s degrees, and it provides both technical and soft skills training. Employees enrolled in this program experience different job functions and are assigned a mentor to guide them throughout the two-year program.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, NMDC Group CEO said: "Participating in career development is a pivotal step for NMDC Group. It not only showcases our commitment to nurturing talent but also reflects our dedication to building a sustainable future. By engaging with bright minds at these events, we open doors to innovative ideas and fresh perspectives that are essential for our industry's growth. This is more than just a recruitment opportunity; it's a platform for us to contribute to the professional growth of the next generation, ensuring the continued success of our sector and the wider community."

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri CEO of NMDC Energy (formerly NPCC), said: “NMDC Energy and NMDC Group's participation in the Tawdheef exhibition as a sponsor and exhibitor underscores our unwavering dedication to nurturing local talent and fostering innovation within the UAE. By showcasing our latest projects and training opportunities, we aim to inspire and engage with the future leaders of our industry, ensuring that we can continue driving the industry forward and remain at the forefront of delivering sustainable and effective solutions.”

Mohammed AlQayedi, NMDC Group’s Chief Human Resources Officer, said: “We are thrilled to be part of Tawdheef 2023. This exhibition aligns perfectly with our goals of innovation, community engagement, and talent development. Through our participation, we look forward to connecting with other industry leaders and the vibrant talent pool that this event attracts. And by sponsoring the exhibition, the Group is demonstrating its commitment to support career development and economic growth in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE.”

During the exhibition, the NMDC Group also provides 200 job opportunities in environmental sciences and engineering of various types (mechanical, civil, electrical, electronic, industrial, and chemical), and there are also other opportunities for those holding a high school diploma.

Visitors to the NMDC Group stand can expect an interactive experience, with insights into the company’s culture, ongoing projects, and career opportunities. Recently, NMDC Group revealed its new brand identity and architecture, unifying the visual essence across its subsidiaries which include NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy (formerly NPCC), NMDC Construction (formerly Emarat Europe) and NMDC Engineering. Through the move, NMDC Group has focused on bringing businesses together, uniting diverse capabilities, strengths, and expertise. Each entity within the Group brings its unique capabilities, and collectively, they amplify the Group's ability to successfully execute large-scale projects.

The new NMDC Group identity underscores the company’s commitment to deliver turnkey solutions that are environmentally conscious, safe and cost effective, leverage the talent and expertise of its people and create value and resilience for customers while generating exceptional returns for shareholders.