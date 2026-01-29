Officials from NMDC Group attended the keel laying ceremony, with vessel delivery expected by 1Q 2027.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging, has announced the expansion of its 170+ vessel fleet with an AED 618 million self-propelled cutter suction dredger.

With an overall length of 148 meters and total installed power of 30,440 kilowatts, the vessel will further enhance NMDC’s marine dredging capacity, in light of the Group’s growing backlog and awarded projects across multiple jurisdictions.

Officials from both NMDC Group and its subsidiary NMDC Dredging & Marine attended the keel laying ceremony held on 28th January 2026, which marked the beginning of construction. It is expected that the vessel will be completed and operational by 1Q 2027.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, said: “Celebrating a new vessel build is a symbolic reference to our operational expansion, capability enhancement, in addition to setting a new foundation for growth. This state-of-the-art dredger will join NMDC’s impressive fleet, enhance our operational capabilities and allow us to execute our projects with more efficiency. A core strategic directive at NMDC is to boost the Group’s long-term capacity, deploy best-in-class assets, adopt the latest technology, and enhance our capacity to execute major coastal, port, energy, and offshore projects across our key international markets.”

In recent years, NMDC Group has been constantly enhancing its capacity to meet its growing pipeline of projects across multiple geographies. In 2025, NMDC Dredging & Marine grew its international footprint with projects in the Philippines, Oman, and Taiwan (with NMDC Energy).

About NMDC Group

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, NMDC Group is a home-grown global leader with 50 years of experience, providing cutting-edge engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore and offshore projects, and state of the art marine dredging and construction capabilities. With projects executed across the MENA region and Southeast Asia, NMDC Group offers its clients high-quality turnkey solutions, underpinned by a commitment to sustainability and international standards. NMDC Group has a backlog of AED 62.3 billion as of 3Q 2025.

The Group operates through five main business verticals: NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy, NMDC Logistics and Technical Services, NMDC Infra, and NMDC Engineering.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nmdc-group.com/en/investor-relations/