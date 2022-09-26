Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: National Marketing Company, the official dealer of Kia cars in the western sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a strategic sponsor of the Taif Equestrian Club, in King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Square in Hawiyah, the longest and most valuable in the history of racing, with a total of 384 races, and one of the races names “Race” Kia", which the Roga 3 racer won first place, outperforming all competitors.

A KIA K5 car award was also presented to the attendees, by National Marketing Company and it was handed over by Mr. Hassan Al-Shamrani, NMC CEO, in the presence of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Supreme Equestrian Authority, who stood on the readiness of The race is to ensure that the racing equipment is in line with the aspirations of the visitors and residents of the governorate and those interested in horse racing, which works in accordance with the leadership’s directives to advance all sports activities and the sport of horse riding, especially in line with the aspirations and objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Through this event, NMC- Kia aims to strengthen its presence in the city of Taif, which is one of the most significant cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a destination for those looking for pleasant weather, fresh air and scenic views.

Al-Shamrani insure that supporting sports activities of all kinds is part of our main goals in National Marketing Company, where we seek to support and empower those who aspire to growth and development under the Kia slogan "The Inspiring Movement".

And we are also keen to provide integrated services to Kia customers and provide points of sale in all governorates and cities of the western sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where an integrated “3S” branch was opened includes (Showroom, Service and Spare Parts) for the NMC-KIA located in the city of Taif during this year.

Moreover, there is a display stand with Kia cars from the National Marketing Company during the event. Attendees can discover the latest products and submit a purchase order in addition to conducting a unique test drive experience in King Khaled Equestrian Club.

-Ends-

About National Marketing Company:

The National Marketing Company (NMC-KIA) is the exclusive distributor for Korean Kia cars in the Western sector of Saudi Arabia.

“NMC KIA is to Innovate. Serve. Inspire people with “The Drive to Win” and we champion and empower those who want to grow and be better, facilitating their success.

Our entire culture is built on the idea of “reliability“ with customer’s interest as NMC’s priority through operational innovation and customer-driven experiences, offering unparalleled convenience and agility in the Saudi market”

A legacy of growth, excellence, and success!