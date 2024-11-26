Dubai, UAE – Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is preparing drivers for the winter season with its ‘Be-Winter Ready Safety Campaign.’ This campaign is designed to enhance the safety and performance of vehicles during the cooler months, providing peace of mind on the road.

As part of the Be Winter-Ready Safety Campaign, Arabian Automobiles is offering a complimentary 20-point safety inspection, enabling vehicle owners to proactively elevate their driving experience. This comprehensive check covers critical safety and performance aspects, ensuring every Nissan operates reliably and efficiently.

In addition, Arabian Automobiles has substantial discounts of up to 60% on safety-related parts and repairs, making it easier and more affordable for customers to maintain their vehicles. Special deals on tires and accessories are also available, along with flexible payment options, ensuring drivers can prepare for the winter months without financial strain.

Interested customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles service center to take advantage of this initiative. For more information, please call 800-NISSAN or visit www.nissan-dubai.com.

