Dubai, UAE – Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is pleased to announce the launch of the "Empower Your Growth" fleet campaign. Starting from August 1st to October 31st, this campaign marks the beginning of the fleet buying cycle as businesses prepare for the upcoming post-summer season.

"Empower Your Growth" campaign is a three-month tactical initiative focusing on Nissan's reliable SUV lineup, including the Kicks, X-Trail, and Pathfinder, while also extending special offers on the X-Terra and Patrol. Exclusively designed for fleet businesses, AAC offers a competitive profit rate of 1.99% per annum for four years through its partner banks, ADCB and ENBD. The campaign also includes a three-year Nissan warranty, providing customers with added peace of mind.

AAC prioritizes customers' needs by providing tailored business solutions that empower fleet growth and enhance operational efficiency. Acknowledging the evolving landscape of the fleet sector and the increasing purchasing power among businesses, the company strategically positions itself to meet these demands. This approach ensures an optimal customer experience while delivering comprehensive operational support.

From the first day of August, business owners and managers looking to expand or upgrade their fleet to meet growing demands are encouraged to visit their nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showroom across Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. For more information, visit the official local Nissan website at nissan-dubai.com or contact 800-NISSAN (800-647726).

