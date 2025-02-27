The advent calendar by NielsenIQ (NIQ), the world's leading consumer intelligence company, will run for the next 30 days of Ramadan. It aims to help businesses understand evolving shopper habits, sales drivers, and shifts in online and offline behaviors throughout the month. An initiative by NielsenIQ shares daily insights into consumer behavior in the UAE, KSA, and multiple other countries Türkiye, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Morocco.

Here are some key takeaways about the Ramadan Advent Calendar 2025:

Ramadan is a significant period for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, with a notable impact on consumer spending and e-commerce growth.

Ramadan contributes nearly 19% of the annual sales for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). This surge is driven by increased demand for food and beverage products during the holy month.

Ramadan also significantly boosts sales in the technology and durable goods sectors, accounting for 13-16% of annual sales. This indicates a rise in consumer spending on electronics and home appliances during this period.

Many shoppers are now more comfortable with e-commerce, especially during Ramadan, when time and convenience become key factors. The 7.4% overall increase in online sales across the Middle East and Africa reflects this shift.

Saudi Arabia stands out with a remarkable 38% increase in online sales.

Here is a further breakdown for FMCG & T&D sector for Ramadan 2024:

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG)

NIQ observed a Value Growth of 26.5%, which means that overall spending during Ramadan 2024 increased substantially compared to the previous year

There was also a Unit Sales Growth of 5.4%, which indicates that the volume of products sold also grew, though slower than the increase in value

Food categories clearly dominated during Ramadan, reflecting consumer priorities and behavior during this period. Food categories contributed 81.6% of the sales,whereas non-food categories contributed 18.4%

Over 500 new food and Non-Food SKUs were launched between Ramadan'24 and Ramadan'23 in each country

Tech & Durables (T&D)

While home climate control products saw a high growth due to the climate and extended time spent at home, consumer electronics experienced a dip as consumers focus more on essential purchases and wait for post-Ramadan sales events

Across MENA countries, Ramadan period sales contributed about 13-16% of total sales

There was a +7.4% increase in online sales across the MENA region,demonstrating a growing acceptance and adoption of e-commerce

The exceptional +38% growth in Saudi Arabia underscores the country's rapid e-commerce expansion

During Ramadan 2024 vs 2023, Telecom and IT sectors showed strong growth in the UAE

Electrical Heating, Air treatment, Mobile computing, software, AR/VR glasses, and media tablets were the top grossing products across UAE and KSA.

