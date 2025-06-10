Backed by 40+ years of interior craftsmanship and expertise from Al Meera

Dubai, UAE, Alma Gardens, a new residential development located in Liwan, Dubailand, has officially launched, introducing a collection of fully fitted apartments designed for modern living. Surrounded by landscaped parkland and situated within one of Dubai’s most promising residential corridors, the development blends functional design, green spaces, and community-focused amenities.

Alma Gardens comprises 71 turnkey homes spread across nine residential floors, offering a combination of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments with dedicated maids’ and laundry rooms. A luxurious penthouse completes the offering. Each residence comes with a private balcony or terrace overlooking the adjacent landscaped parkland, blending indoor comfort with access to green outdoor space. All units also offer dedicated storage that typically provides 55–75% more capacity than the average Dubai apartment of comparable size.

Prices at Alma Gardens start from AED 1,080,000 for a one-bedroom apartment with study, AED 1,710,000 for a two-bedroom with maid’s room, and AED 2,820,000 for a three-bedroom with maid’s and laundry room. A single penthouse unit is also available, priced at AED 4,440,000.

Developed by Alma Developments, all homes at Alma Gardens are delivered fully fitted and move-in ready, with interiors, joinery, kitchens, and built-in cabinetry completed by Al Meera. Al Meera comes with over 40 years of experience in high-end interior craftsmanship and has supplied joinery for some of the region’s most prominent residential projects. By managing all aspects of construction and interior fit-out in-house, Alma Developments ensures a smooth delivery process and consistent focus on quality. Each unit is also covered by a five-year warranty on all joinery and interiors, reducing the risk of delays or the need for post-handover refurbishments, ensuring the homeowners’ peace of mind.

Commenting on the launch, Sara Aji, Managing Partner of Alma Developments, said: “Alma Gardens reflects everything we’ve learned through decades of experience in design, manufacturing, and residential delivery. By managing every detail internally, we can provide homes that are not only thoughtfully designed, but truly ready to live in.”

Residents of Alma Gardens will enjoy a curated lifestyle centred on wellbeing, community, and convenience. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool with panoramic skyline views, a fully equipped gym and sauna, a multipurpose studio, children’s play areas, barbecue zones, and a Zen garden. These facilities are designed to foster balance, encourage healthy living, and create a warm and inclusive neighbourhood environment.

Alma Gardens is ideally positioned within Liwan, part of the wider Dubailand district, offering convenient access to Academic City, Silicon Oasis, and several of Dubai’s leading schools and universities. The community is located just 18 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 19 minutes from Downtown Dubai. Connectivity to the rest of the city is expected to improve further with the upcoming extension of the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

In a market dominated by generic developments that lack thoughtful planning and focus solely on returns, Alma Gardens provides a smart, design-led alternative for families and investors seeking long-term value. With projected rental yields ranging between 9-10%, Alma Gardens offers a compelling opportunity for both investors and end-users seeking high-quality, ready-to-live-in homes.

About Alma Developments

Alma Developments is a property developer based in Dubai, redefining modern living through expert craftsmanship, sustainable luxury, and timeless design. Alma delivers thoughtfully designed homes that balance form, function, and long-term value by integrating eco-conscious practices, smart technologies, and premium finishes into every project, setting new benchmarks in residential living.

