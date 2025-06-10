Dubai, UAE – QUBE Development has announced a strategic partnership with The Lux Collective, the globally recognised hospitality group behind its flagship brand, LUX*. This collaboration marks the Middle East debut of LUX* branded residences through the exclusive launch of a new luxury residential project scheduled to be completed in 2028.

This partnership unites two industry visionaries, QUBE Development and The Lux Collective, both renowned for their commitment to design excellence, innovation, and premium living experiences. The project is set to redefine luxury living in Dubai, combining the best in residential development and world-class hospitality.

QUBE Development has rapidly gained recognition for its pioneering approach to real estate, focusing on creating sustainable communities that appeal to a modern, discerning clientele. The company is known for delivering future-ready urban spaces that prioritise lifestyle, comfort, and cutting-edge design.

The Lux Collective is an award-winning global hospitality group, known for its signature brands and commitment to excellence in every aspect of its operations. Its flagship brand, LUX*, is celebrated worldwide for offering an exceptional standard of hospitality, focused on creating vibrant, memorable experiences with a focus on design, service, and wellbeing.

“Our collaboration with The Lux Collective is rooted in a shared commitment to purposeful disruption,” said Egor Molchanov, CEO of QUBE Development. “We are drawn to partners who think beyond the conventional, and The Lux Collective team brings a perspective that aligns with how we see the future of luxurious residential living.”

“In line with our progressive global growth strategy and focus on the Middle East region, this collaboration with QUBE Development marks a meaningful expansion for our luxury flagship brand LUX* in Dubai,” said Olivier Chavy, CEO of The Lux Collective. “QUBE is a respected developer with a clear passion for premium projects and regional growth. We are excited to partner with a team that shares our values and commitment to sustainability and excellence.”

Dubai's branded residences market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, solidifying the city’s position as a global leader in the luxury real estate segment. In H1 2024, Dubai recorded 5,592 branded residence sales, with a total transaction value of AED 28.8 billion[1], accounting for 7.2% of all property transactions by volume and 12.6% by value.

Demand continues to grow, driven by global investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking prestige, service, and lifestyle in a secure and future-focused destination. According to Morgan’s International Realty's second half 2024 report, buyers are also paying a premium of up to 42% per square foot for branded residences, underlining the strength and desirability of this sector.

With aligned values and complementary expertise, QUBE Development and The Lux Collective are pioneering a new era in branded residences, designed not only to impress and express but to elevate. Together, they offer residents an experience that transcends expectation and invites them into a lifestyle that goes beyond the imaginable.