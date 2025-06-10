Dubai, UAE - One Group, a global real estate powerhouse, has officially entered the UAE development market with the launch of ELEVATE, a visionary new brand dedicated to lifestyle-centric real estate development that reflects a complete philosophy of luxury living.

ELEVATE’s journey in the UAE will begin with a flagship branded beachfront development. While full details remain under wraps, the highly anticipated project is set to be revealed in the coming weeks and is expected to set a new benchmark for luxury living in the region.

Commenting on the launch, Zeeshaan Shah, Chairman of One Group, said: “I’m thrilled to officially begin our development journey in the UAE. I started my career in this extraordinary country 18 years ago, and witnessing its incredible transformation has been deeply inspiring. Today, the UAE stands as a global benchmark for lifestyle, ambition, and opportunity—a true reflection of the vision and dedication of its great leadership.”

With a 15-year track record and a presence across three continents, One Group has facilitated more than $2.5 billion in global real estate transactions, with a portfolio of over 3,000 units completed and under development. The launch of ELEVATE marks the Group’s most ambitious regional expansion to date, with a development pipeline exceeding $1 billion scheduled to roll out over the next 12 months.

Shah added: “In every market we enter, we forge our own path—not by following trends, but by introducing a distinct, lifestyle-led approach to design and development. At its core, great real estate isn’t just about space—it’s about creating a way of life. Our focus is on crafting environments that elevate everyday living by integrating community, connection, wellness, and meaningful experiences.”

ELEVATE envisions success as something that transcends material wealth, offering a holistic lifestyle rooted in timeless design, intentional living, and emotional well-being. Its developments are thoughtfully conceived to promote balance and vitality, allowing residents to experience each day with effortless grace and purpose.

Every ELEVATE destination will be strategically located to both inspire and energize, attracting a community of individuals who value refinement, authenticity, and meaningful experiences as the true hallmarks of success. The brand is already in advanced discussions with globally renowned hospitality and lifestyle names to co-create branded residences—an increasingly sought-after segment that merges luxury living with elevated service and investment value.

Designed to outperform traditional luxury assets, ELEVATE residences will offer hotel-grade amenities with the privacy and exclusivity of home. This unique positioning appeals to both

end-users and sophisticated investors seeking long-term appreciation and high-yield potential in the region’s booming real estate market.

The brand’s inaugural project—a branded beachfront development—is expected to be announced soon, in collaboration with a leading global hospitality operator. This upcoming launch will mark the first step in ELEVATE’s journey to redefine luxury living in the UAE and beyond.

About ELEVATE

At ELEVATE, we create more than homes—we design environments that reflect an enlightened way of being. For those who understand that success is a lifestyle, and seek harmony between mind, body, and soul, our spaces are crafted to support intentional living and meaningful connection.

About One Group

One Group is a global real estate investment and development firm with a transaction record exceeding $2.5 billion. Its portfolio includes industry-leading subsidiaries such as One Homes, One Investments, and One Capital, with a specialization in high-value, design-forward developments in the UK and international markets.

Website: www.liveelevated.com