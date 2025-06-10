Dubai, UAE – du Pay, the advanced digital financial services arm of du, won "E-payment Solution of the Year" at the Entrepreneur Leaders in E-Business Awards 2025, presented by Entrepreneur Middle East, the region’s leading platform for empowering entrepreneurship and innovation. The award highlighted du Pay's contribution to simplifying transactions and enhancing digital financial accessibility for consumers.

du Pay aligns with the booming digital payment sector, projected to reach $3.3 trillion by 2037, by offering innovative, customer-centric services. Meeting high consumer demands in a market with $39.7 billion in annual outbound remittances, du Pay supports Arabic, English, Hindi, Bangla, Malayalam, and Tamil, ensuring inclusivity.

Nicolas Levi, CEO at du Pay said: “We are honoured to receive the E-payment Solution of the Year Award. This accolade is a reflection of our commitment to innovation, and our determination to provide our users with a seamless and secure payment experience. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in digital payment solutions.”

du Pay was celebrated for its innovative technology and substantial impact on the digital payment sector. Beyond international money transfers, du Pay offers peer-to-peer transfers, mobile top-ups, bill payments and card payments. Customers can easily add funds to their du Pay wallet with a card, cash in via kiosk or receive money directly through their unique IBAN, positioning du Pay as a comprehensive financial hub that prioritizes user convenience and trust.

The Entrepreneur Leaders in E-Business Awards 2025 celebrated the achievements of companies and leaders who are at the forefront of the digital economy. This year, recognition went to those who have shown unparalleled excellence in e-commerce, fintech, digital transformation, SaaS, and online services.

About du Pay:

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.