NewEvol, a leading provider of dynamic threat defense system, and emt Distribution, a renowned global distributor of cybersecurity and IT Solutions are pleased to announce their strategic partnership aimed at safeguarding organizational assets and delivering exceptional value to IT driven customers and businesses irrespective of its industry.

The partnership will also facilitate the knowledge exchange and collaboration between the two companies fostering the development of new products and services that address the evolving needs of customers in cybersecurity. By pooling their resources, NewEvol and emt Distribution will accelerate the pace of innovation, enabling businesses to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive technology landscape.

Newevol, a NextGen dynamic threat defense, solutions offer an array of advanced features including data lake, Threat Hunting, Automation, Threat Intelligence, and most important AI/ML based analytics of data to identify “unknown-unknowns”. With their deep understanding of the cybersecurity domain, NewEvol empowers business to proactively defend against cyberthreats and safeguard customer’s critical assets.

With its extensive channel network and strong relationships with reseller and system integrators, emt Distribution has a proven track record of successfully introducing and distributing innovative cybersecurity solutions. Their expertise in understanding customer needs and delivering value added services will enable organizations to adopt and implement NewEvol's cutting edge solutions seamlessly.

"Our partnership with NewEvol marks an exciting milestone in our journey to offer the most comprehensive and advanced technology to respond to and prevent security breaches, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of their digital assets. We look forward to driving significant value for our customers in their cybersecurity journey through this collaboration." says M Mobasseri, CEO of emt Distribution.

“NewEvol, a dynamic threat defense system, needs experienced and specialized partner who can provide value propositions to their channel partner and customers sing well oiled systems. A niche and committed partner, emt Distribution, is the best choice for us to drive value business for the channel and customers. We are bringing tomorrow today through emt Distribution.” Says Sachhin Gajjaer, Group CEO of NewEvol (Product of Sattrix Software Solutions)

-Ends-

About NewEvol

NewEvol gives real-time visibility, identification, and quick response to security incidents in single console with built-in machine learning based analytics on the fly. It is the dynamic threat defense system to identify, analyse, respond and remediate any cyber threat; known or unknown; in no time. NewEvol comes with the data lake, analytics, automation & threat feed along with built-in Machine Learning (ML) algorithm in a single console.

About emt Distribution

Emt Distribution is a leading technology distribution & professional services company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is specialized in providing leading IT Security, communications and virtualization solutions to the Middle East and Africa region. EMT Offers a wide range of products and solutions from various renowned technology vendors. We focus on cybersecurity solutions including endpoint protection, network security, data protection and threat intelligence.

Media Contact

Reshma Yasodharan

Reshma.yasodharan@emtmeta.com