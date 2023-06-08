Newcastle United is extending its sleeve partnership for the 2023/24 season with noon.com, the Middle East’s leading digital e-commerce platform.

The evolving partnership continues to provide an avenue for supporters in the Middle East to connect with the club through innovative activations in the region, as well as the ability to purchase official 2023/2024 Newcastle United shirts.

Fans will be able to access kits quicker than ever before, with next day delivery in Saudi Arabia and as little as 15 minutes in the United Arab Emirates, via the noon.com mobile app.

Ever-present on the left sleeve of all shirts last season, noon.com received global exposure throughout the 2022/23 campaign as the club reached its first domestic cup final in 24 years and achieved a top four finish in the Premier League.

Moving into the 2023/2024 season with UEFA Champions League football returning to the city, noon.com branding will be displayed on all team kits across all competitions, along with a presence at St. James’ Park on matchdays and exposure across the club’s digital assets.

Commenting on the partnership extension, Ali Kafil-Hussain, Chief of Staff at noon.com, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Newcastle United Football Club for a second season after the tremendous success of our first year together.

“We truly believe that the sky truly is the limit with Newcastle United F.C., and we couldn't be more excited for what the future holds as we bring even more value to our customers and fans."

Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer at Newcastle United, added: “After an incredible first season of partnership, we are delighted that noon.com will continue as Newcastle United’s Official Sleeve Partner for the 2023/24 Season.

“noon will be proudly worn on our sleeves as our men’s team returns to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years and our women’s team, after their title winning season, continue their ascent in women’s football.

“Newcastle United’s ambition is to become the most supported Premier League football club in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region. Partnering with noon undoubtedly helps us achieve this ambition.

“The club has the fastest growing fanbase in Saudi Arabia, having grown over 600% in the last year, and noon has contributed to this extraordinary growth. Similarly, Newcastle United’s increased broadcast exposure, with noon on our sleeve, has helped noon to get into more homes in Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East, than ever before.

“This is truly a partnership where both parties are supporting each other in achieving shared objectives.

“One of the Middle-East’s most popular and trusted digital companies, partnering with the fastest growing Premier League club in Saudi Arabia, is a recipe for success. We thank noon.com for their continued support and trust in our partnership.”

Last season, noon.com and Newcastle United partnered in a series of supporter-led initiatives, including a surprise ‘meet and greet’ session in Riyadh, with first team players taking part in coaching clinics with young fans.

noon.com has also played a key role in Newcastle United’s esports programme in Saudi Arabia, partnering with video gaming centre VOV to host exclusive Matchday Gaming Parties where fans had the chance to win VIP trips to St. James’ Park.

noon.com is the region's leading digital e-commerce platform for fashion, electronics, beauty, groceries, home, and baby products, operating online and through its hugely popular super-app.

The noon Group has built a fully-fledged ecosystem in just over five years, including the digital marketplace noon.com, noon Food, a local food delivery app, quick commerce with noon Minutes, and Namshi, the Middle East's leading fashion e-commerce platform.

Newcastle United’s full range of 2023/24 kits will be unveiled this summer across nufc.co.uk and club channels.

