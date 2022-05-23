The pharmaceutical firm partners with global pharma and biotech companies to in-license and commercialize internationally approved innovative therapeutics

The new office goes in line with the firm’s strategy to expand its portfolio of products through new partnerships and addressing evolving patient needs

Dubai, UAE: Pharmaceutical specialty company NewBridge Pharmaceuticals has announced that it will be expanding its operations with Dubai Science Park (DSP), the leading science-focused community part of TECOM Group, to better address the unmet medical needs of patients across the region. The new offices will enable the firm to enhance its portfolio with innovative medical products and will benefit from Dubai’s strategic location as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The new offices were inaugurated in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dr. Ali Al Sayed, The Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at the Dubai Health Authority, and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park.

NewBridge Pharmaceuticals offers a comprehensive pharmaceutical platform of services and expertise, partnering with global pharma and biotech companies to in-license and commercialize innovative therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and/or the European Medicines Agency.

The move to larger spaces accommodates the new required resources to support the new partnerships and offerings, including increasing the number of employees by more than 50% within the next three years. It is part of a recent series of business partners experiencing growth within Dubai Science Park and maturing to larger, purpose-built spaces within the ecosystem to accommodate market demands.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park, said, “The growth of NewBridge within our ecosystem speaks to Dubai’s global position as a hub for healthcare and exporter of medical supplies. Our world-class infrastructure and unrivalled connectivity to global markets via air, sea and land enable our business partners to better meet the needs of patients and governments around the world. We will strive to enhance our environment to continue supporting their success and attracting new global players within the sector to support the ambitions of Operation 300bn.”

Joe Henein, President and CEO at NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, said, “Our expansion within Dubai Science Park marks an exciting new milestone in our business journey and contribution to the Emirate’s medical ecosystem. We are working with new partners to ensure patients across the region receive access to the latest therapeutics and advancements in healthcare. Our new space will allow us to accommodate the evolving needs of our markets while connecting us to a vibrant community of businesses innovating the pharma, health and wellness sectors.”

Healthcare is a critical sector under Operation 300bn, which aims to increase the industrial sector’s annual GDP contribution to AED300 billion by 2031. According to Dubai Customs, the value of Dubai’s external pharmaceutical and medical supplies trade reached AED6.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021, with national strategies and new bilateral partnerships expected to boost the sector.

Established in 2005, Dubai Science Park is a vibrant business district home to leading local and international institutions including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Pfizer, Medtronic, Olympus and Mettler Toledo.

