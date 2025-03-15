New Murabba, a PIF company, participated in MIPIM 2025, the prestigious real estate event under the “Saudi Invest” umbrella, which aims to enhance international investment to the Kingdom and highlight its commitment to economic diversification. This year’s presence emphasized the significant progress made on the destination, including the successful completion of The Mukaab and surrounding podium excavation.

New Murabba’s presence at MIPIM 2025 featured a series of insightful sessions led by key executives. These sessions provided attendees with a deeper understanding of New Murabba’s strategic vision and its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s broader development goals. Michael Dyke, Chief Executive Officer, presented “How the Saudi Giga Projects Are Contributing to the Kingdom’s Economy and Vision 2030,” while Robert Pearce, Head of Sales, participated in the panel discussion “Changing Saudi economy and changing regulations for foreign investment.” Eissa Almunif, EPMO and Stakeholder Management Division Head, contributed to the panel “Changing demographics in Saudi Arabia and how this affects development planning.” Ashwaq Albabtain, Development Director, joined the panel “Mega events, hospitality and leisure,” in addition to Nida Raza, Executive Director, Capital Partnerships Development, who participated in the discussion about “The Evolving Real Estate Sector in Saudi Arabia.” Reham Alawaji, Director Health Care & Education Development, participated in the panel “Creating Livable Cities with Purpose,” these sessions provided valuable insights into the destination’s strategic relevance and its potential to reshape the urban landscape.

Michael Dyke, Chief Executive Officer of New Murabba emphasized “We are committed to collaborative development and world-class execution.” New Murabba has successfully completed 14 million cubic meters of excavation while achieving 5.5 million safe hours without lost time incidents. This achievement enables the start of permanent works for The Mukaab, ensuring the groundwork is set for the next phase of construction. This progress also underscores New Murabba's dedication to delivering a world-class destination that will redefine the urban development landscape and contribute to the vibrant live-work-visit offering within the destination. Following this significant milestone, New Murabba is primed and ready to welcome international partners and investors who share our vision for creating a truly transformative urban experience.”