Dubai United Arab Emirates – AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has re-located to a new office in Dubai to cater to its continuous business growth and clients’ evolving needs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new office opening coincides with the first- year anniversary of the Company’s re-branding to AtkinsRéalis, supporting its three-year strategic plan to deliver excellence and drive growth.

“With over 50 years’ presence in the UAE, our office move in Dubai is a significant milestone that underpins our commitment to supporting the emirate’s transformational journey and global positioning as one of the most innovative and liveable cities in the world,” said Campbell Gray, CEO, Middle East and Africa at AtkinsRéalis. “The new office not only carries on our successful legacy of delivering some of the most iconic projects in the country, but also paves the way towards shaping a better and sustainable tomorrow where we continue to push boundaries, engineer end-to-end solutions, foster an empowering workplace culture and build local talent of the future.”

Strategically located in Downtown Dubai, Emaar Square, building 6, the new office across two floors spans over 3,000 sqm and can accommodate up to 500 employees. The workspaces transcend the traditional idea of just sitting at a desk and are designed to promote wellbeing, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. These include solo spaces for individual and quiet work, 15 meeting rooms and breakout areas for informal chats, an immersion room for creative design and architecture development, “Le Café” – canteen and lounge area, and lush green spaces that encourage connection and employee engagement.

Emaar Square is a purpose-built office precinct and is considered as one of the leading business hubs in the UAE. Each building is connected by a central walkway with ground floor retail and dining options, in addition to a nearby access to Dubai Mall providing over 1,200 retail shops and amenities. The location offers seamless access to various public transport links, including the AtkinsRéalis-designed Dubai Metro – promoting walkability and decreasing carbon footprint.

Regionally headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, AtkinsRéalis witnessed a significant growth in the Middle East contributing 12% to the Group’s annual revenues in 2023. This regional growth is spearheaded by its industry-leading Buildings & Places capability delivering best-in-class programs, as well as end-to-end services in Transport, Water, Nuclear, and Industrial integrated with digital and net zero solutions. In addition to its Dubai presence, AtkinsRéalis has another office in the UAE located in Abu Dhabi Trade Center Building to support the emirate’s rapid growth and transformational projects.

Recognized as a Great Place to Work® in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, AtkinsRéalis is committed to building local talent through full and part time job opportunities, and its Graduate Development Program. The 12-month program offers on-the-job learning, exposure to various projects, tailored personal and professional development plans, and career guidance across the project lifecycle. More than 130 employees and graduates are part of the Company’s Emiratization initiatives.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Zeina Kourki

Senior Manager, External Communications, AMEA

Zeina.Kourki@atkinsrealis.com