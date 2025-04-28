Programme newly launched by the Sorbonne Center for Artificial Intelligence and delivered through the university’s Continuing Education Center

United Arab Emirates- Abu Dhabi - As part of its growing portfolio of upskilling opportunities for professionals, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), has proudly announced the launch of a brand-new training programme, ‘Generative AI: Introduction and Prompt Engineering for Professionals’. Developed by the university’s Sorbonne Center for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) and delivered through its Continuing Education Center (CEC), the short course will take place on Tuesday, May 20th, at SUAD’s campus and is open to the public.

A SCAI-led initiative, this certificate-awarding programme is tailored to equip professionals with essential skills in generative AI and prompt engineering — two of the most in-demand capabilities reshaping workplaces today. The session is designed for individuals across a wide range of sectors, introducing participants to large language models and practical techniques for leveraging AI in daily professional tasks.

Delivered by Dr. Xavier Fresquet, Deputy Director at SCAI, the workshop combines theoretical insight with hands-on demonstrations to show how generative AI can boost productivity in areas such as email management, logistics optimisation, customer service, and information summarisation.

Dr. Xavier Fresquet, commented: “In just a couple of hours, you’ll learn how to use generative AI and write better prompts to boost your daily work — no technical background needed.”

The training is structured into three focused modules: the first introduces participants to generative AI, including foundational concepts such as transformers, diffusion models, and large language models (LLMs); the second explores the fundamentals of prompt engineering and the techniques needed to craft effective prompts for accurate outputs; and the third dives into more advanced business applications, including summarisation, content generation, and decision-making support, alongside discussions on ethical practices and quality control.

Participants will take part in interactive exercises and explore real-world case studies, receiving access to AI toolkits and additional materials for further learning. By the end of the training, they will be equipped with the knowledge to apply AI tools to their workflows, enhance communication processes, and understand the ethical considerations surrounding AI integration in professional environments.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we are continuously evolving to meet the needs of today’s professionals. This new programme, launched by our Center for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) and delivered through our Continuing Education Center (CEC), reflects our commitment to lifelong learning and future-ready skill development. It offers practical, accessible training that empowers individuals to navigate emerging technologies like AI – supporting the UAE’s wider vision to become global leaders in artificial intelligence and innovation.”

No prior technical experience is required to enrol. The programme is ideal for professionals in education, business, finance, administration, IT, and data management, particularly those looking to integrate AI into their workflow or understand its growing relevance.

The three-hour training, delivered in English, will run from 9:30am to 12:30am at SCAI, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Campus. Registration is open now, with a course fee of AED 1000. Participants will receive a certificate of completion and gain access to all course materials and supplementary AI resources.

Listings Information:

Event: Training – Generative AI: Introduction and Prompt Engineering for Professionals

Date: Tuesday, May 20th, 2025

Time: 9:30am – 12:30pm

Location: SCAI, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Campus

Admission: Open to the public at AED1000. Certificate provided

To register: https://shorturl.at/aGFa1

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi was established in May 2006 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and is licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). The French Emirati university draws on 760 years of academic excellence from the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. Featuring a state-of-the-art campus that spans 93,000 square meters and located on Al Reem Island, the university provides an inspiring and enriching environment for both students and faculty.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi adheres to the French education system, with degrees awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité. SUAD programmes are evaluated by the Higher Council for the Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) and accredited by the Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l’Innovation (MESR) in France. Furthermore, all programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). To date, more than 2800 students from more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Sorbonne Université is ranked among the top 50 universities in the world, holding 41st position in the Shanghai ranking, 4th position for mathematics and 17th for physics in the same ranking. Its law programs are ranked 19th by the Young University ranking. The School of Arts and Humanities at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is recognized as the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards 2019.