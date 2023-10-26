WOOD & Co. together with Igor Pauer are showcasing SuperFrank (CHFP) at the Blockchain Life 2023- in Dubai on- October 24th-25th, 2023

The new product was audited by Hacken.io and received 10/10 for smart contract security

UAE- VEROBLOCK.io, a company founded by the prominent investment group, WOOD & Co., and Igor Pauer, a renowned blockchain and cryptocurrency expert, launched its first ever game-changing cryptocurrency product, SuperFrank (CHFP). The product is being showcased at the Blockchain Life 2023, one of the largest international events on Web3, cryptocurrencies, and mining - held in Dubai. SuperFrank (CHFP) has also obtained official listings on two global cryptocurrency exchanges – P2PB2B.com and Coinsbit.io and is set to revolutionise the cryptocurrency market in the MENA region.

The listings mark a remarkable milestone for SuperFrank (CHFP) as it strives to gain widespread global accessibility and usage, underscoring its ambitious aim of attracting a substantial international user base. By combining the revolutionary potential of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies with the stability, growth potential, and demonstrated value growth of the conventional commercial real estate market, SuperFrank (CHFP) is slated to cause a stir in the MENA’s evolving cryptocurrency market. The product is expected to satisfy the demands of a range of investors, from institutional customers to cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Ondřej Žilka, SuperFrank's Marketing Manager, commented: “SuperFrank (CHFP) is a ground-breaking product that will transform and foster the growth of the MENA crypto market. We have decided to support the adoption of SuperFrank (CHFP) following its listing on two cryptocurrency exchanges with a significant incentivisation in the form of a unique airdrop. Customers can learn more about the product at our website, superfrank.io.”

With the sixth-largest cryptocurrency economy worldwide, the MENA region is the fastest growing crypto market in the world. Between July 2022 and June 2023, the MENA’s crypto market obtained an estimated USD 389.8 billion in on-chain value, which accounts for about 7.2 per cent of the global transaction volume during the analysed period. Owing to this growth combined with progressive regulatory approaches, the region has positioned itself as a global hub that continues to draw in more cryptocurrency exchanges and businesses from across the world, thereby underscoring the significance of SuperFrank's debut into the MENA market.

Igor Pauer, Co-Founder of VEROBLOCK.io and the leading expert on cryptocurrencies and blockchain, stated: “We are proud to launch our groundbreaking crypto product, SuperFrank (CHFP), which is also currently listed on two major international crypto exchanges. The product is currently available on the P2PB2B.com, a rapidly growing exchange that is gaining increasing prominence among the international cryptocurrency community, and Coinsbit.io exchange. Obtaining official listings on a few selected exchanges represents the first part of the development roadmap of SuperFrank (CHFP). This crypto can be bought directly from the SuperFrank.io website and through the decentralised Uniswap exchange, with no purchase fees for the first 20 000 000 CHFP and just a CHF 20 administration fee per transaction.”

SuperFrank (CHFP) is a cryptocurrency with a tangible fair value derived from its underlying assets and is fully backed by the Swiss franc and premium commercial real estate. SuperFrank (CHFP) was created with the goal of blending the advantages of traditional fiat money with the flexibility of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. This ground-breaking crypto scored ten out of ten in an independent audit conducted by the well-known Hacken.io for smart contract security, demonstrating its commitment to higher levels of safety and transparency. As part of its ambitious future plans, SuperFrank (CHFP) aims to forge strategic collaborations with various prominent players in both the cryptocurrency industry and traditional business sectors.

About SuperFrank

SuperFrank (CHFP) is a digital token 100% backed by the Swiss Franc and commercial real estate, created through a collaboration between crypto evangelist Igor Pauer and the owners of WOOD & Company, an investment company with over 30 years of experience managing assets exceeding 4.5 billion euros. SuperFrank was developed to bridge the gap between the often highly unpredictable digital currencies and the sometimes-limited freedom of the traditional financial world. The core pillars of SuperFrank are stability and growth, as well as credibility and transparency. SuperFrank was independently audited by Hacken.io and received 10/10 for smart contract security. All SuperFrank transactions are published on a transparent account. SuperFrank is currently listed on two global centralized exchanges - P2PB2B.com and Coinsbit.io, as well as on the decentralized exchange Uniswap. SuperFrank is also available for purchase directly from the issuer through the product's website.

For more information, please visit: superfrank.io.

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com