Muhannad Alnatour, Founder and CEO of Ortho Hub: Dubai has built its strengths on stability and reliability and has demonstrated over the past decades that it offers an integrated ecosystem providing a secure environment for capital.

Bright Twebaze, Founder & Managing Director of True Glow Cleaning Services : Dubai’s forward-looking approach and support for entrepreneurs create the right conditions not only to launch a business, but also to grow, improve services, and contribute to the wider economy .

Amer Qima, Founder and Managing Director of KeepRun Technology: Dubai has a strong track record of responding to regional and global developments with efficiency and flexibility, reinforcing confidence in its ability to overcome crises around the world.

Dubai, UAE – Founders of a number of new companies that joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s membership during March this year have reaffirmed their strong confidence in the emirate’s business environment. They praised Dubai’s resilience, ability to adapt to evolving circumstances, and enduring investment appeal despite the rapid changes taking place around the world, stressing that Dubai was their first choice for establishing their businesses.

They also highlighted Dubai’s ability to foster a stable and enabling ecosystem for business growth, further strengthening its position as a leading global hub for trade and investment and a strategic gateway for growth and expansion across all sectors. Dubai Chamber of Commerce welcomed 2,709 new companies to its membership during March 2026, underlining the emirate’s sustained appeal among investors and the strong confidence of the global business community in its economy.

Strategic Decision

Muhannad Alnatour, Founder and CEO of Ortho Hub Medical Surgical Articles and Requisites Trading L.L.C., said: “The decision to establish the company in Dubai and add it to our group’s portfolio at this particular time was not made by chance. It was a strategic decision based on a careful reading of the economic and political landscape and rooted in our confidence in our previous experience, reflected in the success we have achieved over recent years through Core Health Medical & Surgical Articles Trading and Sipful Coffee Trading. We believe that Dubai is not simply a regional financial centre, but a global model of economic resilience that has the ability to turn global geopolitical challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth.”

Alnatour added: “Our confidence in Dubai is based on several key pillars, foremost among them stability and reliability. Over the past decades, Dubai has demonstrated that it offers an integrated ecosystem supported by advanced legislation, safety, and security, creating a secure environment for capital and making it the region’s leading safe haven, regardless of surrounding circumstances. In addition, Dubai offers outstanding infrastructure and logistics, with unmatched global connectivity through its ports and airports, enabling us to reach international markets smoothly and efficiently. This is a decisive factor in ensuring business continuity.”

Alnatour also highlighted the importance of agile legislative frameworks in reinforcing business confidence in Dubai, noting that the continued evolution of investment laws, including full foreign ownership and long-term residency programmes, reflects the government’s commitment to supporting the private sector and attracting global talent.

He added: “We do not see the current developments as an obstacle. Rather, we see them as another test of Dubai’s resilience, as the emirate has consistently emerged from global crises stronger and more influential. We are proud to be part of this dynamic economic fabric and to contribute to the development journey being led by the UAE towards the future.”

Stability and Opportunity

Bright Twebaze, Founder and Managing Director of True Glow Cleaning Services L.L.C., said his decision to establish the company in the emirate during March was driven by a long-term vision and confidence in the market. He noted that Dubai’s fast-paced economy continues to create demand for dependable, high-quality services, which encouraged him to launch a business focused on consistency and reliability.

Twebaze commented: “Having lived in Dubai for over five years, I have witnessed its remarkable growth, resilience, and ability to continuously adapt to changing circumstances. This experience has strengthened my confidence in the emirate’s future.”

Twebaze stated that Dubai’s forward-looking approach and support for entrepreneurs create the right conditions not only to launch a business, but also to grow, improve services, and contribute to the wider economy.

He continued: “What encouraged me most was Dubai’s reputation for stability, innovation, and its genuine commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses. Even in uncertain times, the city continues to present real opportunities for those willing to stay focused, work hard, and deliver consistent quality.”

Twebaze added: “I am proud to have started my journey in Dubai and to be part of a community that continues to move forward with resilience, ambition, and a clear vision for the future.”

Resilience and Continuity

Amer Qima, Founder and Managing Director of KeepRun Technology, expressed full confidence in Dubai’s ability to overcome the impact of crises around the world, thanks to its strong track record of responding to regional and global developments with efficiency and flexibility. He noted that the emirate has consistently reinforced its competitive strengths as a stable business environment capable of adapting quickly, supported by a clear vision and world-class infrastructure.

He stated: “My choice of Dubai was not a coincidence. I was born in the emirate, have worked here throughout my career, and gained broad practical experience through a range of professional roles. Over time, I was able to build a solid base of knowledge and experience and refine my perspective on business management, which encouraged me to move forward with confidence in launching my own venture.”

KeepRun Technology specialises in server redundancy solutions designed to ensure continuous server availability and support business continuity. Qima explained that his decision to establish the company in Dubai was driven by several factors, most notably the ease and speed of the business setup process, the attractive investment environment, and the flexible legislation that supports growth. He added that the emirate’s stability, high quality of life, and strong standards of safety and security further reinforced the appeal of launching his business in Dubai.

Qima concluded: “I have always believed that challenges can be turned into genuine opportunities for growth, and this is especially true in the field of information technology. We provide advanced technology solutions based on backup systems and business continuity, where alternative systems are activated immediately whenever a fault occurs, without any interruption to service.”

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.