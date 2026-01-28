Dubai, UAE: New Balance unveils its first-ever Grey store in MEAI, now open at Place Vendôme Mall, Doha, Qatar. Designed as the most elevated expression of the brand globally, this unique retail concept marks a significant milestone for New Balance in the region, bringing together heritage, craftsmanship, exclusive offerings, and a distinctly premium retail experience within one ‘grey’ space.

Further reinforcing this positioning, the Grey store becomes the exclusive regional home for all New Balance collaborations, offering shoppers rare, in-person access to some of the most talked-about partnerships in the global fashion and lifestyle space.

Conceived as a refined expression of New Balance’s design and manufacturing ethos where heritage and craftsmanship coexist, the Grey store introduces a new level of premium retail to the MEAI region. Designed for luxury shoppers and style-conscious consumers who value provenance, craftsmanship, and timeless design, the space offers an elevated, immersive experience that sits alongside the brand’s broader retail presence while standing apart through its focus on considered curation and exceptional quality. At its core, the Grey store presents a highly elevated selection of the brand’s most premium footwear and apparel capsules, defined by superior materials, refined aesthetics, and meticulous construction. The experience is anchored by exclusive collections from the iconic Made in USA and Made in UK ranges, crafted in New Balance’s own manufacturing facilities in the United States and England, where, for more than 40 years, artisanal expertise and uncompromising standards have shaped the brand’s enduring luxury credentials and set it apart within global footwear and apparel.

Complementing these heritage-driven collections are progressive expressions from Tokyo Design Studio and Shanghai Design Studio, which reinterpret performance and lifestyle silhouettes through a refined, design-led lens, blending advanced materials, experimental detailing, and cultural inspiration. The Grey store will give every visitor a unique luxury experience that doesn't exist anywhere else, while also serving as a platform for limited-edition collaborations and exclusive drops, many of which will be available only at this location in the region. Together, these collections underscore New Balance’s commitment to quality, innovation, and purposeful design, elevating the Grey store beyond retail into a curated expression of the brand’s highest craftsmanship and creative vision, while also reinforcing its status as a must-visit destination for collectors, style connoisseurs, and anyone who appreciates the elevated artistry behind a truly exceptional product.

The Grey store finds its natural home at the Fashion Avenue of Place Vendôme Mall, one of the Middle East’s most prestigious luxury shopping destinations. Synonymous with refined taste, architectural elegance, and a high-spending, style-led audience, the mall’s carefully curated mix of global fashion houses, premium lifestyle brands, and experiential retail makes it an ideal setting for the region’s first Grey store.

“The Grey store is designed as the ultimate home for our most exclusive products. From culturally driven sneaker collaborations to high-fashion crossovers with luxury houses such as Miu Miu and Loro Piana, Grey positions New Balance firmly within the contemporary luxury conversation.” said Stuart Henwood, Senior Director, New Balance MEAI. He continued, “Qatar is a strategically important market for New Balance and opening the region’s first Grey store here reflects both the strength of our presence and our long-term commitment to Qatar and the region.”

Shane Eldstrom, CEO of United Developers, said: “Having built up a strong following in Qatar, we are proud to see New Balance expanding its existing footprint at Place Vendôme and choosing us as the location for the first Grey store in the region. The new store is set to be a welcome addition to our existing line-up of luxury fashion brands”.

Spanning 228 square meters, the store is purposefully designed to reflect New Balance’s heritage through a modern lens. A tonal grey palette, refined architectural textures, dim, considered lighting, and understated music create a calm, contemporary retail environment where every element is curated to let the product and craftsmanship speak for itself.

The New Balance Grey store at Place Vendôme Mall, Qatar, operates from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Sunday to Wednesday, and from 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM, Thursday to Saturday, with a brief closure on Fridays from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM for prayer. For more information, visit newbalance.co.ae.

