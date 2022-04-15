Complementing the UAE’s mission to become a global leader in electric vehicles; New Auto FZCO, the region’s homegrown brand and a leader in car trading confirms the arrival of a new fleet of EV Volkswagen ID4 Crozz Pure+. The energy-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles are priced at AED 120,000 each for local buying and can also be facilitated for export purposes for the price of 110,000.

Sharing details of the recent shipment received in the UAE Mr. Bilal Nasr; Founder & CEO said; “Ever since the EV revolution has taken off; the market has experienced a surge in demand for high-performance and low emission vehicles. Factors like consistent global hikes in fuel prices, the government’s encouraging policies and incentives for EVs, and a developing EV infrastructure are contributing equally to its growing popularity. New Auto FZCO recognizes UAE’s Vision 2021 and we have been consciously dealing with the need to provide a wide spectrum of EV inventory. The new Volkswagen EV fleet is our latest offering for those who are considering this transition from fuel to electric energy.”

The EV segment in the UAE will continue its momentum as tourism and business continue to attract visitors from all across the world. Right from the car rental business to its usage for domestic consumption, electric vehicles are being proactively considered for their economic and environmental benefits. While the UAE electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.1% during 2019-25, the passenger vehicles alone contributed 95.1% in revenue in 2021. New Auto FZCO analyzes that the hike in fuel prices, decline in the cost of batteries, and stringent emission rules will drive high demand for EVs in the UAE markets.

The new fleet of EV Volkswagen ID4 Crozz Pure+ is an excellent four-wheel-drive that caters to diverse customer needs like families, and youth and is a smart drive option for both, men and women. Relying on High Performance Power Ternary Lithium battery, the car has a capacity of 550 kms following a full charge, the new EV makes for a perfect companion for long drives and adventure. Potential owners of the high-performing car can test drive the latest entrant at New Auto FZCO’s showroom.

