Doha, Qatar: With one month to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Qatar Tourism has revealed new tourism attractions, hotels and resorts that will be open for fans to enjoy during the tournament. This unprecedented year of development represents a major milestone in Qatar’s emergence as a tourist destination, with the country seeking to welcome six million visitors a year by 2030.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “2022 has been an extraordinary year in Qatar with so many major new hotel and tourism openings. From shopping malls to beach clubs, museums to theme parks, there are now activities and experiences in Qatar for every type of traveller, from every nation, and to suit every budget. With more than one million fans expected to visit for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, we’re proud to be able to offer a true breadth of experiences and entertainment beyond our stadiums, fan festivals and matches.”

NEW QATAR ATTRACTIONS, HOTELS AND RESORTS:

Entertainment

Al Maha Island

Set to launch next month, Al Maha Island will feature six high-end restaurants including Zuma, LPM, Billionaire and Carbone, as well as other eateries and attractions such as Nammos Qatar beach club and Lusail Winter Wonderland. The island also features Al Maha Drive, a unique driveway experience reserved only for supercars and classic cars.

Lusail Winter Wonderland

In contrast to the icy cold temperatures that greet visitors at the famous London Hyde Park location, visitors to Lusail Winter Wonderland will be able to relax on the beach in the sun while enjoying festive games, rides, live entertainment and delicious food and drink. Lusail Winter Wonderland will launch at the beginning of November 2022, bringing winter magic to the Middle East.

Lusail Boulevard

Located in the heart of Lusail, this dynamic and diverse shopping, commercial and residential area is set to become the Champs-Élysées of the Middle East, with the open-air, climate-controlled boulevard offering a vast range of experiences. Lusail Boulevard is set to open in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ - with three-day family friendly festival which will run from November 3-5, 2022, featuring headline concerts, shows and DJs. Each night of the festival will focus on a particular MENASA region as Qatar-MENASA 2022 Year of Culture; starting with the Middle East on November 3 in the Boulevard featuring non-ticketed performances by artists Abdulaziz Louis and Joseph Attieh. November 4 will see the festival activities also include a Lusail stadium takeover for a spectacular South Asian night featuring renowned stars including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, and North Africa representation will close the festival at Lusail Boulevard on November 5.

Qetaifan Island North

Conceived as an entertainment hub, Qetaifan Island North will feature luxurious hotels, beach clubs, gardens, pedestrian-friendly streets, distinct neighbourhoods and a waterpark with 36 rides that will set to open in 2023. Guests will experience an adrenaline rush at “The Icon Tower” zone in the waterpark, which features an 85-metre-high slide set to become the highest in the world. Qetaifan Island North will launch before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ .

Corinthia Yacht Club

Located on the glittering waters of Porto Arabia in The Pearl-Qatar, the architecture of this stunning building is designed to echo the billowing sails of traditional Qatari dhows. The private club, set to open before the end of 2022, will offer exclusive membership for yacht owners and residents by invitation only.

West Walk

Located in the heart of Al Waab, West Walk is Doha’s latest urban lifestyle community. Scheduled to open before the end of the year, the district is tailored to the needs of modern living and fuses residential, retail and leisure spaces to provide the perfect live-work-play experience. West Walk also features a one-of-a-kind pedestrian promenade with innovative outdoor cooling technology.

Beaches & beach clubs

West Bay North Beach Project

Early November will see the highly anticipated launch of Qatar Tourism’s West Bay North Beach Project, with the initial launch comprising three new beaches in the heart of Doha:

West Bay Beach

An affordable public beach where diverse amenities will include a food court, fan zone and beach volleyball court.

B12 Beach Club Doha

A family-friendly beach club with a breadth of amenities including 600 sun loungers, a restaurant, retail shops and a children’s playground.

DOHASANDS Beach Club

The stylish club will feature a buzzing concert stage, quick-service food and beverage outlets, retail offerings and 1,000 sun loungers for visitors keen to enjoy the sunshine.

974 Beach Club

Located next to the iconic 974 Stadium, this beach club will feature a five-star beachside experience: think private bungalows, water-based activities, beach sports, luxury retail outlets, food and beverage kiosks, a big screen, live DJ sets and other cultural activities.

La Mar Beach Club

Recently opened in October, this luxury beach lounge in the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa overlooks unparalleled views of the West Bay skyline. Guests can dip in azure waters while enjoying chic cabanas, sunbeds, private loungers and a twist on the well-loved La Mar restaurant menu.

Makani Beach Club

Also newly opened in October, The Four Seasons Hotel Doha’s new lively seafront lounge brings Southern Mediterranean elegance in a chilled setting overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Club-goers can expect light bites, ocean views and DJ entertainment.

Arts & Culture

Museum of Islamic Art (re-opening)

Qatar’s iconic Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) reopened to the public on 5 October 2022 following a year-long facilities enhancement project. The reimagination of its permanent collection of over 1,000 objects will create a new visitor-focused layout and storyline, allowing the museum to showcase its world-renowned exhibits as never before. Aimed at families with children, the new galleries at MIA include hands-on experiences and activities.

Shopping

Printemps Doha

Launching for the first time outside of France, the prestigious Parisian department store Printemps will combine new technologies and an immersive physical experience to offer over 600 brands – 200 exclusive in Qatar. Printemps will be the only department store in Qatar to house all the iconic Maisons under one roof: Louis Vuitton, Dior, Valentino, Balmain, Pinel et Pinel and more. Set to be the largest luxury department store in the region, Printemps will open its doors in Doha Oasis over the coming weeks.

Hotels and resorts

Fuwairit Kite Beach

Fuwairit Kite Beach, which celebrated its official opening earlier in October, is nestled along a natural lagoon an easy hour drive north of Doha. With excellent kitesurfing conditions, the state-of-the-art resort has found a perfect home thanks to the consistent winds, ideal ocean conditions and powder-soft sands.

The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island

This exclusive island getaway in the heart of Porto Arabia opened in October. The hotel offers bespoke services and exquisite culinary offerings on a Mediterranean-styled island.

Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha

Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha has inherited a location with a prestigious history; since 1973 and until now, the site was home to the landmark Gulf Hotel. The building has undergone a grand refurbishment to accommodate this new all-inclusive venture by Rixos Hotels, in partnership with Accor and Katara Hospitality, which will consist of 350 rooms and suites and seven dining outlets. The hotel will be open at the end of October.

The Outpost Al Barari

The first of its kind accommodation in Qatar, The Outpost Al Barari is situated in the stunning Inland Sea nature reserve and is surrounded by soaring sand dunes and desert wilderness. The resort offers 21 luxury lodges with private pools that will integrate close-to-nature experiences, sustainability and luxury hospitality. This unique desert experience will be open during November 2022.

Rixos Qetaifan Island North Doha

Opening before the end of the year, this resort will surround the island's main attraction: a state-of-the-art waterpark. A traditional Turkish hammam and luxurious treatment rooms will also be on offer, alongside an exclusive sports club for active travellers and the Rixy Kids Club to keep every child entertained.

Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay

Currently in the final phases of construction, this hotel will open by the end of the year in the heart of the capital’s Diplomatic Area. The 44-story tower will boast art-deco inspired rooms, a rooftop indoor pool and extensive culinary options created by Michelin-starred chefs.

Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail

The sprawling resort is located in the heart of Lusail and boasts a pristine private sand beach. Opening was on October 18, 2022 and it will offer a selection of fun activities for both adults and children, from water slides to surfing, alongside 461 rooms, a fitness centre, spa and offices.

The Ned Doha

One of London and New York’s most exclusive hotels and private members’ clubs, The Ned will open in Doha this November. Set inside the former Ministry of Interior building along the Doha Corniche, The Ned Doha will be home to 90 rooms and 12 suites, seven restaurants, a gym, spa and 30-metre outdoor pool.

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort

Nestled in the heart of Katara Cultural Village and surrounded by lavish gardens, this property will open in November with luxury rooms and 32 regal villas – all designed with an elegant blend of Mughal and Ottoman aesthetic.

Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha

Each of these luxury hotels will face one another in two grand towers, which combine to represent the two scimitar swords on Qatar’s national seal. Fairmont Doha will be inspired by mega-yacht design and a soaring lobby will house the world’s tallest chandelier, whereas Raffles Doha will be a suite-only property with a legendary butler service. Select dining and event spaces will be accessible during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Rosewood Doha

Located in two stunning towers inspired by Qatar’s coral reefs, Rosewood Doha and Rosewood Residences Doha will open before the end of the year and consist of a luxury hotel, apartments, spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Katara Hills LXR Hotels

Inspired by Scandinavian architectural style and created with environment-friendly materials, 15 luxury villas will offer a private and peaceful escape from the city in the green paradise of Katara Hills. Set to open this November.

DoubleTree by Hilton Doha Downtown

Just 10 minutes from the city centre and near to many of Qatar’s most popular attractions, this hotel opened in October and features over 250 spacious serviced apartments.

The new attractions build on a wave of new openings for visitors throughout 2022. March witnessed the opening of 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, the world’s most sophisticated modern museum dedicated to sport. The following month the extravagant shopping mall Place Vendôme opened its doors, featuring over 500 stores and an entertaining dancing fountain display. The Le Royal Méridien Doha hotel was then blended seamlessly into the new French-inspired mall this summer.

This year also saw other hotel openings such as the region’s largest wellness resort: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som. This pioneering destination on the northern tip of Qatar blends traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine to create immersive health and lifestyle resets, along with family-focused wellness journeys. Pullman Doha West Bay then opened in August, set in a stunning high-rise modern tower, and conveniently situated in Doha’s West Bay district.

In 2021 there were lots of other exciting openings. The theme park Quest Doha launched with over 30 rides including the world’s tallest indoor rollercoaster, and the world’s tallest indoor shot & drop tower. The luxury five-star Banyan Tree Doha opened with five opulent dining options and a Rainforest Hydrotherapy spa. The Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas also opened its doors with 3.5km of picturesque private beaches, and the Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park, one of the largest theme parks in the Middle East, opened with 28 slides and rides.

About Qatar:

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth’s population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2022 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 95 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets. Travellers set to transit through Qatar should turn one holiday into two with the world’s best value stopover packages, launched by Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar and supported by Qatar Tourism.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector’s exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.

