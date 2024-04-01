KamelPay will operate as an independent fintech in this exclusive partnership with Network International

UAE: KamelPay, one of the fastest growing fintech payroll services providers in the UAE, has engaged Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, in an exclusive five-year processor agreement.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the journey of KamelPay to potentially expand in payroll, commercial and credit card segments in the UAE. KamelPay envisages growth by over 200,000 cards in 2024.

This exclusive partnership will facilitate transformative digital payments experiences for KamelPay's customers. Network’s cutting-edge platform and deep payments expertise will enable seamless end-to-end processing capabilities incorporating robust fraud detection and preventive measures to offer advanced functionality and security enriched with additional value-added services from Network.

Hussain Al Qemzi, Chairman of KamelPay, said, “Our partnership with Network International not only aligns with the UAE Government's strategic vision for a cashless society by 2030 but also presents significant benefits for banks and corporations. Our focus is to address financial exclusion while ensuring access to the financial ecosystem for all stakeholders. KamelPay, deeply integrated within the UAE, serves numerous banks and corporations, offering new opportunities, streamlined processes, efficiency gains, and enhanced service offerings. Together, we're advancing financial inclusion, driving innovation, and fostering a secure and efficient payment landscape, thereby propelling our nation towards a digitally empowered future.”

Ehsan Rahman, Co-Founder & CEO of KamelPay, added, “This strategic alliance with Network International amplifies KamelPay's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. With a focus on financial empowerment, we're set to introduce cutting-edge services that cater to the diverse needs of individuals and businesses, driving progress and inclusion. With Network’s expertise, we're set to expand our reach and impact across the MEA region.”

Nandan Mer, Group CEO of Network International, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with KamelPay as we jointly strive to offer innovative solutions to expand payroll processing capabilities. Our collaboration builds on Network’s 30 years of experience and expertise in creating world-class digital payments infrastructure and services for clients in the region. Network has diligently cultivated long-standing and reliable business relationships with a multitude of merchants, financial institutions, and payment networks across the Middle East and Africa.”

Navneet Dave, Managing Director & Co-Head of Processing – Middle East at Network International, said, “We are delighted to be the partner of choice for KamelPay to accelerate the expansion of payroll cards in the UAE. We look forward to supporting their processing needs and introducing innovative payment services that would advance financial inclusion. Serving more than 200 financial institutions, Network’s impressive technological standing will enable KamelPay to enter new markets in the future.”

Somu Roy, Managing Director and Country Head UAE, Group Processing at Network International, remarked, “We are thrilled to support KamelPay to expand their footprint in the region, while financially empowering individuals and businesses. Our innovative solutions have contributed to the creation of an entire ecosystem for card processing that is seamless and easily integrated with partner infrastructures.”

Network has been instrumental in driving digital payments acceptance and broader financial inclusion in Africa and the Middle East, offering end-to-end payment solutions to a growing customer base in more than 50 countries.

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

About Kamelpay

Kamelpay is a comprehensive corporate payment platform that provides all-in-one and secure corporate disbursement solutions to the business sectors. The platform is focused on making payroll management stress-free and hassle-free for the company owners. For more information, please visit www.kamelpay.com.

Corporate Communications

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

Srishti Soni

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com